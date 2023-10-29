Stock WAF SILTRONIC AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Siltronic AG

Siltronic AG

Equities

WAF

DE000WAF3001

Semiconductors

Delayed Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:35:01 2023-10-27 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Siltronic AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
80.05 EUR -1.66% +2.04% +17.46%
04:00pm SILTRONIC AG : Growth to return, but when exactly in 2024? Alphavalue
Oct. 27 Hauck Aufhäuser IB leaves Siltronic at 'Sell' - Target 52 euros DP
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Siltronic AG

SILTRONIC AG : Growth to return, but when exactly in 2024? Alphavalue
Hauck Aufhäuser IB leaves Siltronic at 'Sell' - Target 52 euros DP
SILTRONIC : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Sell rating ZD
SILTRONIC AG : A cautious tone into 2024 Alphavalue
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 10/26/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
Jefferies leaves Siltronic at 'Buy' - Target 100 euros DP
German exports to China hit by slow customs processing, tech firms warn RE
Siltronic more confident - but chip industry still waiting for turnaround DP
SILTRONIC : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
SILTRONIC : UBS remains Neutral ZD
Transcript : Siltronic AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023 CI
Siltronic narrows forecast sales slump RE
Weak demand, but stable prices: Siltronic somewhat more confident DP
Siltronic sales fall 26% in third quarter RE
Citigroup upgrades Siltronic to 'Buy' and target to 107 euros DP
SILTRONIC : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
SILTRONIC : UBS remains Neutral ZD
SILTRONIC : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Sell rating ZD
SILTRONIC : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Siltronic very much in demand - Stifel with most demanding price target DP
Stifel upgrades Siltronic to 'Buy' and targets 111 euros DP
INDEX MONITOR: Nucera and Ionos expected in SDax - Dax, MDax probably unchanged DP
SILTRONIC : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
INDEX MONITOR: Nucera and Ionos expected in SDax - Dax, MDax probably unchanged DP
European Midday Briefing : Nvidia Boosts AI Stocks; Jackson Hole Eyed DJ

Chart Siltronic AG

Chart Siltronic AG
More charts

Company Profile

Siltronic AG is a Germany-based producer of hyperpure silicon wafers. The Company offers polished wafers, epitaxial wafers and annealed wafers, among others. Its products are used for semiconductor components, including high-voltage applications, low resistivity devices in automotive engineering and telecommunications, as well as integrated microprocessors and memory modules for information processing in cell phones, laptops and other consumer goods. The Company also produces high reflectivity (HiREF) wafers, as well as PowerFZ wafers for power applications and Ultimate Silicon for complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) applications. It operates production facilities in Europe, Asia and the United States.
Sector
Semiconductors
Calendar
2023-11-12 - BNP Paribas Exane MidCap Conference
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Siltronic AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
80.05EUR
Average target price
80.30EUR
Spread / Average Target
+0.31%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Semiconductors

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SILTRONIC AG Stock Siltronic AG
+17.46% 2 544 M $
NVIDIA CORPORATION Stock NVIDIA Corporation
+177.13% 1000 B $
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+18.84% 427 B $
BROADCOM INC. Stock Broadcom Inc.
+49.94% 346 B $
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Stock Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+48.88% 156 B $
INTEL CORPORATION Stock Intel Corporation
+34.47% 150 B $
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Stock Texas Instruments
-13.38% 130 B $
QUALCOMM, INC. Stock Qualcomm, Inc.
-3.17% 119 B $
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Stock Analog Devices, Inc.
-2.11% 80 014 M $
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Stock Micron Technology, Inc.
+31.35% 72 086 M $
Other Semiconductors
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Siltronic AG - Xetra
  4. News
  5. Siltronic AG : Growth to return, but when exactly in 2024?
Secure and Increase the Performance of your Investments with our Team of Experts at your Side
Securing my Investments
fermer