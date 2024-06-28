Stock WAF SILTRONIC AG
Siltronic AG

Equities

WAF

DE000WAF3001

Semiconductors

Market Closed - Xetra
 11:35:07 2024-06-28 am EDT 		After market 04:00:00 pm
72.4 EUR +0.98% Intraday chart for Siltronic AG 72.28 -0.17%
Latest news about Siltronic AG

SILTRONIC AG : Postponed effects Alphavalue
SILTRONIC : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
UBS lowers target for Siltronic to 67 euros - 'Sell' DP
SILTRONIC : UBS maintains a Sell rating ZD
SILTRONIC AG : ‘When’ remains the $64 question Alphavalue
SILTRONIC : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Neutral rating ZD
Siltronic AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Global markets live: Etsy, Qualcomm, Carvana, Rio Tinto, Apple... Our Logo
Siltronic starts the year with lower sales and profits DP
SILTRONIC : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
UBS rates Siltronic as 'Sell' - Target 74 euros DP
SILTRONIC : UBS reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Transcript : Siltronic AG, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 02, 2024
Wafer manufacturer Siltronic suffers from weak demand RE
Chip parts supplier Siltronic's profit falls on high client inventories RE
SILTRONIC AG : Postponed volume pickup Alphavalue
SILTRONIC : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Hauck Aufhäuser IB lowers Siltronic to 'Hold' - Target 74 euros DP
Siltronic down again after a promising Friday - downgrade DP
SILTRONIC : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Neutral rating ZD
Siltronic makes up most of its price slide in a positive tech environment DP
SILTRONIC : Gets a Sell rating from UBS ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 26.04.2024 - 15:15 DP
Wafer manufacturer Siltronic lowers forecast - shares fall sharply DP
SILTRONIC : Raised to Buy by DZ Bank ZD

Company Profile

Siltronic AG is a Germany-based producer of hyperpure silicon wafers. The Company offers polished wafers, epitaxial wafers and annealed wafers, among others. Its products are used for semiconductor components, including high-voltage applications, low resistivity devices in automotive engineering and telecommunications, as well as integrated microprocessors and memory modules for information processing in cell phones, laptops and other consumer goods. The Company also produces high reflectivity (HiREF) wafers, as well as PowerFZ wafers for power applications and Ultimate Silicon for complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) applications. It operates production facilities in Europe, Asia and the United States.
Sector
Semiconductors
Calendar
2024-07-25 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
MDAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Siltronic AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
71.7 EUR
Average target price
89.55 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.89%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Semiconductors

1st Jan change Capi.
SILTRONIC AG Stock Siltronic AG
-18.15% 2.3B
NVIDIA CORPORATION Stock NVIDIA Corporation
+151.22% 3,047B
TSMC (TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY) Stock TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)
+62.90% 764B
BROADCOM INC. Stock Broadcom Inc.
+43.78% 739B
AMD (ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES) Stock AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
+10.17% 258B
QUALCOMM, INC. Stock Qualcomm, Inc.
+37.91% 218B
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED Stock Texas Instruments Incorporated
+14.33% 176B
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Stock Arm Holdings plc
+118.34% 174B
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Stock Micron Technology, Inc.
+54.28% 146B
INTEL CORPORATION Stock Intel Corporation
-38.40% 130B
Other Semiconductors
