Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Siltronic AG Street: Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower Postal code: 81677 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway

City of registered office, country: Oslo , Norway

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.38 % 0.93 % 4.31 % 30000000 Previous notification 2.75 % 0.44 % 3.19 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000WAF3001 0 1013276 0.00 % 3.38 % Total 1013276 3.38 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Shares on loan (right to recall) n/a At any time 229477 0.76 % Total 229477 0.76 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contract for Difference (CFDBYY5978) n/a At any time Cash 50000 0.17 % Total 50000 0.17 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) State of Norway % % % Norges Bank 3.38 % % %

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

