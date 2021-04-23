Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Siltronic AG Street: Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower Postal code: 81677 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware , United States of America (USA)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.80 % 0.07 % 5.86 % 30000000 Previous notification 6.14 % 0.21 % 6.35 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000WAF3001 0 1739250 0.00 % 5.80 % Total 1739250 5.80 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 26/11/2021 - 08/09/2022 26/11/2021 - 08/09/2022 Cash 20013 0.07 % Total 20013 0.07 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.49 % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

Date