Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siltronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/14/2021 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Einsteinstr. 172
Postal code: 81677
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
exercise of instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.17 % 1.03 % 4.20 % 30000000
Previous notification 2.71 % 1.48 % 4.19 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 950324 0.00 % 3.17 %
Total 950324 3.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 241456 0.80 %
Total 241456 0.80 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap From 08.03.2022 to 31.05.2023 at any time Cash 67580 0.23 %
Total 67580 0.23 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Siltronic AG published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2021 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SILTRONIC AG
01:22aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
08/13DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
08/13SILTRONIC : donates EUR 100,000 for victims of the flood disaster in Germany
PU
08/11DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
08/11SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/11SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
08/05SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/05DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
08/05SILTRONIC : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/04SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILTRONIC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 351 M 1 594 M 1 594 M
Net income 2021 216 M 255 M 255 M
Net cash 2021 433 M 511 M 511 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 4 104 M 4 843 M 4 840 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SILTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Siltronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 136,80 €
Average target price 146,25 €
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILTRONIC AG6.79%4 843
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.62%546 020
NVIDIA CORPORATION54.64%496 033
INTEL CORPORATION7.37%217 212
BROADCOM INC.11.03%198 673
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.97%173 443