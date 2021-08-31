Log in
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/31/2021 | 03:43am EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Einsteinstr. 172
Postal code: 81677
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.98 % 2.06 % 5.04 % 30000000
Previous notification 2.95 % 2.06 % 5.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 893080 0 % 2.98 %
Total 893080 2.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 613793 2.05 %
Total 613793 2.05 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 19.08.2031 Cash 4068 0.01 %
Total 4068 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % 5.02 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Siltronic AG published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:41:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 351 M 1 598 M 1 598 M
Net income 2021 216 M 256 M 256 M
Net cash 2021 433 M 512 M 512 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 4 199 M 4 955 M 4 964 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float 49,6%
Managers and Directors
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILTRONIC AG9.25%4 955
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.79%564 995
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.15%556 993
INTEL CORPORATION8.27%218 632
BROADCOM INC.13.27%203 465
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.08%175 890