Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siltronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/07/2021 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-07 / 13:24 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Siltronic AG 
 
 Street:                         Einsteinstr. 172 
 
 Postal code:                    81677 
 
 City:                           Munich 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 02 Sep 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               1.36 %                     3.86 %       5.22 %                             30000000 
 
 Previous                          0.01 %                     5.22 %       5.23 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000WAF3001               0         407832            0 %         1.36 % 
 
 Total                    407832                        1.36 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                    1156081             3.85 % 
 
                                                Total                                       1156081             3.85 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Swap           19.08.2031                                     Cash                                 2069         0.01 % 
 
                                                               Total                                2069         0.01 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                               %                                        %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank USA                            %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank                                %                                        %                        % 
 Europe SE 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                %                                        %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                     %                                        %                   5.18 % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 06 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Siltronic AG 
              Einsteinstr. 172 
              81677 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.siltronic.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1231768 2021-09-07

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231768&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 07:24 ET (11:24 GMT)

All news about SILTRONIC AG
07:25aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
DJ
09/01SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
09/01SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
DJ
08/31SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
08/30SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/27PVA TEPLA : Unit Lands Order From Siltronic For Crystal Growing Systems
MT
08/27DGAP-ADHOC : PVA TePla Group receives major order from Siltronic AG
DJ
08/23SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
08/23DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
08/19SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILTRONIC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 351 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
Net income 2021 216 M 257 M 257 M
Net cash 2021 433 M 514 M 514 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 4 116 M 4 883 M 4 885 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SILTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Siltronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 137,20 €
Average target price 146,25 €
Spread / Average Target 6,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILTRONIC AG7.10%4 883
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.06%592 764
NVIDIA CORPORATION74.98%570 161
INTEL CORPORATION7.41%217 090
BROADCOM INC.13.66%204 178
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.69%175 299