Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siltronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/06/2021 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Einsteinstr. 172
Postal code: 81677
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
exercise of instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Goldman Sachs International

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.02 % 4.07 % 8.09 % 30000000
Previous notification 1.68 % 6.36 % 8.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 1205142 0 % 4.02 %
Total 1205142 4.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 484073 1.61 %
Right Of Use 732501 2.44 %
Total 1216574 4.06 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 15.07.2025 Cash 3886 0.01 %
Total 3886 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International 3.99 % % 5.76 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Siltronic AG published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SILTRONIC AG
08:56aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
PU
08:23aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
08:23aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
DJ
10/04SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
PU
10/04SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
DJ
09/23PRESS RELEASE : PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH receives the Supplier Award 2019/2020 fro..
DJ
09/18SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
PU
09/16SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
PU
09/16SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
DJ
09/10SILTRONIC : Disaster control exercises at Siltronic in Freiberg in case of emergency
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILTRONIC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 351 M 1 560 M 1 560 M
Net income 2021 216 M 250 M 250 M
Net cash 2021 433 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 4 113 M 4 775 M 4 746 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SILTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Siltronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 137,10 €
Average target price 146,25 €
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILTRONIC AG7.03%4 775
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.92%531 429
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.65%510 457
INTEL CORPORATION8.29%218 875
BROADCOM INC.10.86%199 807
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.01%178 992