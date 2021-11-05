Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Name:
|
Siltronic AG
|
Street:
|
Einsteinstr. 172
|
Postal code:
|
81677
|
City:
|
Munich
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
5299003NKV26NNGHHR90
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
X
|
Other reason:
exercise of instruments
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|
Goldman Sachs International
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
3.29 %
|
4.66 %
|
7.95 %
|
30000000
|
Previous notification
|
1.23 %
|
6.57 %
|
7.80 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000WAF3001
|
0
|
985907
|
0 %
|
3.29 %
|
Total
|
985907
|
3.29 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Right To Recall
|
Open
|
|
567938
|
1.89 %
|
Right Of Use
|
Open
|
|
797964
|
2.66 %
|
|
|
Total
|
1365902
|
4.55 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Swap
|
27.10.2031
|
|
Cash
|
31867
|
0.11 %
|
|
|
|
Total
|
31867
|
0.11 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
GSAM Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs International Bank
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs International
|
3.16 %
|
%
|
5.57 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
Date
