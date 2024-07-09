Real-time Estimate
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
July 09, 2024 at 04:27 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.07.2024 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Siltronic AG Street:
Einsteinstr. 172 Postal code:
81677 City:
Munich Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
0.26 %
4.80 %
5.05 %
30000000 Previous notification
0.26 %
5.30 %
5.56 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000WAF3001
0
77386
0 %
0.26 % Total
77386
0.26 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right To Recall
Open 633994
2.11 % Right Of Use
Open 551430
1.84 % Exchangeable Bond
23.01.2029 105084
0.35 %
Total
1290508
4.30 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Swap
05.06.2034 Cash
148103
0.49 %
Total
148103
0.49 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International Bank
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany Internet:
www.siltronic.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1942107 09.07.2024 CET/CEST
Siltronic AG is a Germany-based producer of hyperpure silicon wafers. The Company offers polished wafers, epitaxial wafers and annealed wafers, among others. Its products are used for semiconductor components, including high-voltage applications, low resistivity devices in automotive engineering and telecommunications, as well as integrated microprocessors and memory modules for information processing in cell phones, laptops and other consumer goods. The Company also produces high reflectivity (HiREF) wafers, as well as PowerFZ wafers for power applications and Ultimate Silicon for complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) applications. It operates production facilities in Europe, Asia and the United States.
Last Close Price
75.45
EUR
Average target price
89.55
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.68% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
