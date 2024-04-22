EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG

Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.04.2024 / 16:37 CET/CEST

'On April 17, 2024, we notified you pursuant to section 33 (1) WpHG that the share of voting rights in Siltronic AG, Einsteinstraße 172, 81677 Munich, Germany, registered in the Commercial Register of the Munich Local Court under HRB 150884, held by GlobalWafers GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany, registered in the Commercial Register of the Munich Local Court under HRB 254109, exceeded the threshold of 10% on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 and that the total share of voting rights now amounts to 10.34%. Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. now holds an attributed share of voting rights of 13.67%, corresponding to 4,101,177 voting rights. These changes relate to the return of shares under a stock loan agreement (refer to our voting rights notification published by Siltronic AG on January 23, 2024).



Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. as parent company hereby makes use of the group notification, whereby its subsidiary, GlobalWafers GmbH, is exempted from its notification obligation. The requirements of sections 34 et seq. WpHG are to be applied accordingly within the framework of section 43 WpHG.



Against this background, we hereby inform you of the following in accordance with section 43 (1) WpHG:



1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:

a.) The investment in Siltronic AG serves the implementation of strategic objectives. b.) There is no intention on the part of Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. or its subsidiaries to acquire further voting rights in Siltronic AG by purchase or otherwise within the next twelve months. c.) Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. and its subsidiaries do not seek to influence the composition of the administrative and management bodies of Siltronic AG. d.) Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. and its subsidiaries do not seek a material change to the capital structure of Siltronic AG, in particular regarding the ratio between equity and debt and the dividend policy.



2. Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:

The acquisition of voting rights in Siltronic AG is effected by attributing the shareholding of GlobalWafers GmbH pursuant to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG. With regard to the initial acquisition of voting rights in Siltronic AG, GlobalWafers GmbH used equity capital (refer to our notification published by Siltronic AG on November 10, 2022). With regard to the current acquisition of voting rights in Siltronic AG by way of return of shares under the above-mentioned stock loan agreement, GlobalWafers GmbH used neither equity nor debt capital.'

