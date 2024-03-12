Stock WAF SILTRONIC AG
Siltronic AG

Equities

WAF

DE000WAF3001

Semiconductors

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 12:37:48 2024-03-12 pm EDT 		After market 02:03:22 pm
84.1 EUR +2.31% Intraday chart for Siltronic AG 83.98 -0.15%
06:46pm SILTRONIC AG : With moderate momentum into H1 2024 Alphavalue
12:16pm New claim instrument for climate protection contracts launched DP
Latest news about Siltronic AG

Germany's Siltronic Names New COO MT
SILTRONIC : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Transcript : Siltronic AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 12, 2024
Siltronic AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Altotting wind farm: Marktl citizens to decide on wind turbines in June DP
Soder: Giant wind farm in Altotting district must go ahead DP
Hauck Aufhäuser IB raises target for Siltronic to 58 euros - 'Sell' DP
SILTRONIC : Receives a Sell rating from Hauck & Aufhauser ZD
SILTRONIC : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
SILTRONIC : Buy rating from Stifel ZD
UBS lowers target for Siltronic to 74 euros - 'Sell' DP
SILTRONIC : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 13.02.2024 - 15:15 DP
Siltronic's recovery wobbles after weak outlook DP
SILTRONIC : Gets a Sell rating from Hauck & Aufhauser ZD
Weak demand: Siltronic expects sales to stagnate - shares weak DP
Siltronic plummets - Jefferies: Market expectations will fall DP
SILTRONIC : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
SILTRONIC : UBS reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Inventory reduction and weak demand: Siltronic skeptical about 2024 DP
Semiconductor stocks particularly in demand in the still firm tech sector DP
SILTRONIC : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg ZD
SILTRONIC AG : Uncertainties remain Alphavalue

Chart Siltronic AG

More charts

Company Profile

Siltronic AG is a Germany-based producer of hyperpure silicon wafers. The Company offers polished wafers, epitaxial wafers and annealed wafers, among others. Its products are used for semiconductor components, including high-voltage applications, low resistivity devices in automotive engineering and telecommunications, as well as integrated microprocessors and memory modules for information processing in cell phones, laptops and other consumer goods. The Company also produces high reflectivity (HiREF) wafers, as well as PowerFZ wafers for power applications and Ultimate Silicon for complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) applications. It operates production facilities in Europe, Asia and the United States.
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
MDAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Siltronic AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
82.2 EUR
Average target price
90.7 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+10.34%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

1st Jan change Capi.
SILTRONIC AG Stock Siltronic AG
-4.92% 2.69B
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+29.85% 632B
BROADCOM INC. Stock Broadcom Inc.
+13.25% 599B
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Stock Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+36.32% 321B
QUALCOMM, INC. Stock Qualcomm, Inc.
+18.85% 191B
INTEL CORPORATION Stock Intel Corporation
-10.51% 190B
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Stock Texas Instruments
+2.38% 158B
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Stock Arm Holdings plc
+69.61% 130B
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Stock Micron Technology, Inc.
+12.69% 104B
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Stock Analog Devices, Inc.
-0.15% 98.29B
