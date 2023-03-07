Advanced search
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:05:14 2023-03-07 am EST
69.83 EUR   -3.02%
Siltronic AG will complete planned management change after the Annual General Meeting

03/07/2023 | 10:56am EST
Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Siltronic AG will complete planned management change after the Annual General Meeting

07.03.2023 / 16:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
www.siltronic.com

 

Siltronic AG will complete planned management change after the Annual General Meeting

Munich, March 7, 2023 – Dr. Christoph von Plotho has been CEO of Siltronic AG since 2010. After more than twelve years at the top of the company he is about to retire.

At today's Supervisory Board meeting, it was decided that Dr. Michael Heckmeier will take over from Dr. von Plotho as his successor after the Annual General Meeting of Siltronic AG on May 6, 2023. Dr. Michael Heckmeier will initially be appointed for three years.

"We are very pleased that the change at the top of Siltronic can already take place after the Annual General Meeting, as it provides an excellent framework for the handover," said Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG. "We are convinced that we found the right successor in Michael Heckmeier and wish him all the best and much success in his new role. We would like to thank Christoph von Plotho once again for his many successful years at the top of Siltronic, during which he has done outstanding work," Tobias Ohler continued.

"With Michael Heckmeier, the Supervisory Board has made a very good choice for the future leadership of Siltronic," said von Plotho. He wishes him "every success in his new position and that he succeeds in taking Siltronic's workforce with him on his journey from day one."

Commenting on his decision to join Siltronic, Michael Heckmeier says: "Siltronic is a successful company in an attractive market environment. With roots in Germany and a global market presence, Siltronic serves the semiconductor market with high-value, quality products. I am very much looking forward to the exciting task of leading this company as CEO and to working with all stakeholders. Together with the Siltronic team, we will develop sustainable solutions for our customers."

This year's Annual General Meeting will take place on May 5, 2023, and the opening of the meeting by Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Tobias Ohler and the speech by CEO Dr. Christoph von Plotho will be broadcast live in audio and video in German at https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html.

Dr. Christoph von Plotho

The chemist who holds a doctorate, born in 1955, was appointed as CEO to the Executive Board of Siltronic AG in 2010. Prior to that, he spent 26 years at Wacker Chemie AG, where he held various management positions in different business units.

Dr. Michael Heckmeier

Dr. Michael Heckmeier, born in 1967, studied mathematics and physics and received his doctorate in physics from the University of Constance. In his professional career at Merck, he has worked in various positions in Liquid Crystals since 1998, was responsible for a materials development program and the New Business department, took over the global Pigment & Cosmetics business unit in 2015 and has led the global Display Solutions business as Executive Vice President since 2017.

 

Contact:

Verena Stütze
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com

Company profile:

Siltronic is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smart phones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 4,500 people worldwide and has been a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard) since 2015. The Siltronic AG stock is listed on both the MDAX and TecDAX.


07.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1576981

 
End of News EQS News Service

1576981  07.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
