Siltronic : Fatal accident at a construction site on the factory premises of Siltronic AG

Fatal accident at a construction site on the factory premises of Siltronic AG
Today, Wednesday morning, at 07:45 a.m. local time, a tragic accident occurred at the construction site on the Siltronic AG factory premises. An employee of an external company suffered a fatal accident.
Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and relatives of the deceased.
The police and the public prosecutor's office have taken up the investigation.
