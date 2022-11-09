Advanced search
Siltronic : Fatal accident at a construction site on the factory premises of Siltronic AG

11/09/2022 | 07:01am EST
Fatal accident at a construction site on the factory premises of Siltronic AG

Today, Wednesday morning, at 07:45 a.m. local time, a tragic accident occurred at the construction site on the Siltronic AG factory premises. An employee of an external company suffered a fatal accident.

Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and relatives of the deceased.

The police and the public prosecutor's office have taken up the investigation.

