  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siltronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
Siltronic Shares Tumble After Company Says German Government Hasn't Cleared Takeover

01/17/2022 | 03:51am EST
By Cecilia Butini


Shares in chip maker Siltronic AG fell in opening trade on Monday after the company said that a proposed takeover by Taiwan-based company GlobalWafers Co. still hasn't been approved by the German government.

At 0817 GMT, Siltronic traded down 8.9% at EUR126.15.

GlobalWafers's bid is dependent on clearance by the German government, and Siltronic said it is yet to receive information from the economic ministry on the conditions for obtaining clearance.

The bid, which is for 140 euros a Siltronic share, would value the equity at 4.20 billion euros ($4.79 billion). It is set to expire on Jan. 31.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 0351ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD. -2.71% 860 End-of-day quote.-3.15%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.24% 765.505 Real-time Quote.2.89%
SILTRONIC AG -8.01% 127.4 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 397 M 1 594 M 1 594 M
Net income 2021 235 M 268 M 268 M
Net cash 2021 188 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 4 155 M 4 746 M 4 743 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 49,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 138,50 €
Average target price 146,25 €
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
