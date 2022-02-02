Siltronic reports 17% EBITDA jump, sees good start to 2022

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German chip supplier Siltronic
reported a 17% rise in fourth-quarter earnings on
Wednesday and said it expected semiconductor demand to increase
in the mid and long terms.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 17.1% quarter-on-quarter to 144
million euros ($162.27 million), boosted by the release of
around 12 million euros in provisions after the failure of
GlobalWafers' tender offer on Monday.
GlobalWafers' planned 4.35 billion-euro ($4.89 billion)
takeover of Siltronic collapsed as the deal did not receive
regulatory approval on time, although the door remained open to
another attempt.
"We now see ourselves in a strong position to remain
successful as an independent company," Chief Executive Officer
Christoph von Plotho said on Wednesday.
Full-year sales rose 16% to 1.405 billion euros, thanks to
catch-up effects from 2020, a stronger U.S. dollar and slightly
higher prices in the second half of the year.
Siltronic said ongoing geopolitical and global economic
uncertainties and the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to shape
2022 and warned rising costs and inflation would have a negative
impact on earnings.
However, "megatrends" in the semiconductor industry would
increase demand in the mid and long terms, it said, adding that
it expects a good start to the year.
"The company expects a positive market environment and
significant price increases in 2022," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8874 euros)
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)