Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siltronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/02 02:23:31 am
123.3 EUR   +2.32%
02:08aSiltronic reports 17% EBITDA jump, sees good start to 2022
RE
01:00aSiltronic AG with strong growth in fiscal year 2021
EQ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : UBS, Sony, Meta, New York Times, Glencore...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siltronic reports 17% EBITDA jump, sees good start to 2022

02/02/2022 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German chip supplier Siltronic reported a 17% rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said it expected semiconductor demand to increase in the mid and long terms.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 17.1% quarter-on-quarter to 144 million euros ($162.27 million), boosted by the release of around 12 million euros in provisions after the failure of GlobalWafers' tender offer on Monday.

GlobalWafers' planned 4.35 billion-euro ($4.89 billion) takeover of Siltronic collapsed as the deal did not receive regulatory approval on time, although the door remained open to another attempt.

"We now see ourselves in a strong position to remain successful as an independent company," Chief Executive Officer Christoph von Plotho said on Wednesday.

Full-year sales rose 16% to 1.405 billion euros, thanks to catch-up effects from 2020, a stronger U.S. dollar and slightly higher prices in the second half of the year.

Siltronic said ongoing geopolitical and global economic uncertainties and the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to shape 2022 and warned rising costs and inflation would have a negative impact on earnings.

However, "megatrends" in the semiconductor industry would increase demand in the mid and long terms, it said, adding that it expects a good start to the year.

"The company expects a positive market environment and significant price increases in 2022," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD. 0.26% 771 End-of-day quote.-13.18%
SILTRONIC AG 3.88% 120.5 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
All news about SILTRONIC AG
02:08aSiltronic reports 17% EBITDA jump, sees good start to 2022
RE
01:00aSiltronic AG with strong growth in fiscal year 2021
EQ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : UBS, Sony, Meta, New York Times, Glencore...
02/01SILTRONIC : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/01EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise as Traders -2-
DJ
02/01GlobalWafers changes course, leaves door open to new Siltronic offer
RE
02/01GlobalWafers' Takeover of Siltronic Fails Due to Germany's Inaction
MT
02/01Correction to GlobalWafers Article
DJ
02/01Wacker Chemie Still Eyes Siltronic Sale Despite GlobalWafers Bid Collapse
DJ
02/01Taiwan firm's takeover of German chip supplier falls through
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILTRONIC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 397 M 1 574 M 1 574 M
Net income 2021 240 M 270 M 270 M
Net cash 2021 189 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 3 615 M 4 065 M 4 073 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SILTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Siltronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 120,50 €
Average target price 146,25 €
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chief Financial Officer
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILTRONIC AG-14.81%4 065
NVIDIA CORPORATION-16.23%612 150
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.41%592 460
BROADCOM INC.-10.92%241 895
INTEL CORPORATION-4.95%198 795
QUALCOMM, INC.-3.14%196 851