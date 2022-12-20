Advanced search
12-20-2022
Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Michael Heckmeier as future CEO of Siltronic AG

12/20/2022 | 09:53am EST
EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Michael Heckmeier as future CEO of Siltronic AG

20.12.2022 / 15:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com

 

Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Michael Heckmeier as future CEO of Siltronic AG

 

Germany, Munich, December 20, 2022

 

The Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG has appointed Dr. Michael Heckmeier as future CEO. He succeeds Dr. Christoph von Plotho (67), who has led the Company as CEO since 2010 and who will retire. Michael Heckmeier will take up his position on July 1, 2023 at the latest and has been appointed for an initial period of three years.

 

“We are very pleased to introduce Dr. Michael Heckmeier as an experienced successor to Dr. Christoph von Plotho,” said Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG. “Michael Heckmeier holds a doctorate in physics. He worked for Merck KGaA for almost 25 years. After holding positions in R&D, Innovation, New Ventures in Germany and England, he has been heading the Display Solutions business as Executive Vice President since 2017. He is highly experienced internationally and knows the Asian markets very well. As CEO Michael Heckmeier will lead Siltronic AG into the future with continued great success.“

 

„We would like to thank Christoph von Plotho sincerely for his outstanding work at the top of Siltronic. Over the past 12 years, Christoph von Plotho has played a key role in shaping Siltronic's success story and will leave a strong foundation for future generations. Under his leadership, Siltronic was successfully listed on the stock exchange in 2015, the Company’s operating performance and profitability were significantly improved and Siltronic was developed into one of the technology leaders in the wafer market. Additionally, in 2021, it was decided to build a new fab in Singapore. The Company owes a great deal to Christoph von Plotho, whose achievements deserve our highest respect and recognition.“

 

Dr. Christoph von Plotho

The chemist who holds a doctorate, born in 1955, was appointed as CEO to the Executive Board of Siltronic AG in 2010. Prior to that, he spent 26 years at Wacker Chemie AG, where he held various management positions in different business units.

 

Dr. Michael Heckmeier

Dr. Michael Heckmeier, born in 1967, studied mathematics and physics and received his doctorate in physics from the University of Constance. In his professional career at Merck, he has worked in various positions in Liquid Crystals since 1998, was responsible for a materials development program and the New Business department, took over the global Pigment & Cosmetics business unit in 2015 and has led the global Display Solutions business as Executive Vice President since 2017.

 

 

Kontakt:

Verena Stütze

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

E-Mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com

 

Unternehmensprofil:

As one of the leading wafer manufacturers, Siltronic is globally oriented and maintains production facilities in Asia, Europe and the USA. Silicon wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all application areas of electronics - from computers and smartphones to electric cars and wind turbines. International and customer-oriented, the Company consistently focuses on quality, precision, innovation and growth. Siltronic AG employs around 4,300 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the MDAX and TecDAX stock market indices.


20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1518081

 
End of News EQS News Service

1518081  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
