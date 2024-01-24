ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - The major Swiss bank UBS has downgraded Siltronic from "Neutral" to "Sell" and left its target price at 78 euros. The shares of the wafer manufacturer have risen by around 20 percent in the past six months, wrote analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies in a study published on Wednesday. The reason for this is the expectation of a recovery in demand for memory chips. However, this is premature, according to the expert. Moreover, in the upcoming phase, it is less about volumes than about prices, and this is negative for the raw material wafer./bek/ajx

