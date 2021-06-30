Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Silver Bear Resources Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBR   GB00BF2P1260

SILVER BEAR RESOURCES PLC

(SBR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Bear Resources : Provides Shareholder Meeting Results

06/30/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021 - Toronto, Ontario - Silver Bear Resources Plc ('Silver Bear' or the 'Company') (TSX: SBR) announces the voting results of its annual general and special meeting (the 'Meeting') held today in Moscow, Russia. A total of 592,185,048 ordinary shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 87.8% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Matter Voted On(1) Votes FOR Votes Withheld Non-Votes
Number % Number %
Ordinary Resolution 1 - Receiving the Financial Statements of the Corporation 587,344,307 100 5,200 0 4,835,541
Ordinary Resolution 2 - Re--appointing Auditors 590,876,438 99.98 126,638 0.02 1,181,972
Ordinary Resolution 3 - Approving Auditors' Remuneration 587,343,557 100 5,950 0 4,835,541
Ordinary Resolution 4 - Electing Dominic Gualtieri as a director of the Corporation 587,198,457 99.97 151,050 0.03 4,835,541
Ordinary Resolution 5 - Re-electing Vadim Ilchuk as a director of the Corporation 587,199,457 99.97 151,450 0.03 4,835,541
Ordinary Resolution 6 - Re-electing Maxim Matveev as a director of the Corporation 587,198,057 99.97 151,050 0.03 4,835,541
Ordinary Resolution 7 - Re-electing Alexey Sotskov as a director of the Corporation 587,199,057 99.97 150,450 0.03 4,835,541
Ordinary Resolution 8 - Re-electing Christopher Westdal as a director of the Corporation 587,198,457 99.97 151,050 0.03 4,835,541
Ordinary Resolution 9 - Authorising the allotment of shares of the Corporation 587,294,807 99.99 54,700 0.01 4,835,541
Ordinary Resolution 10 - Approving theIssuance of Shares for Debt (2) 585,434,852 99.99 48,700 0.01 4,835,541
Special Resolution 11 - Approving the disapplication of pre-emptive rights 587,200,207 99.97 149,300 0.03 4,835,541

Note:

  1. Voting on all Resolutions at the Meeting was conducted by a show of hands. The voting results on these matters represent the proxy votes entitled to vote at the Meeting.
  2. Voting on Resolution 10 at the Meeting represented the disinterested shareholders voting results.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit (amongst the highest- grade silver deposits in the world), located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Company attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities, at this time the Company is working toward achieving full commercial production in 2019. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.silverbearresources.com.

Contact Information:

Vadim Ilchuk
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: +7 985 866 8877
info@silverbearresources.com

Judith Webster
Investor Relations Manager & Corporate Secretary
T: +416 453 8818
jwebster@silverbearresources.com

Disclaimer

Silver Bear Resources Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 21:43:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SILVER BEAR RESOURCES PLC
05:44pSILVER BEAR RESOURCES  : Provides Shareholder Meeting Results
PU
06/02SILVER BEAR RESOURCES  : Investor Presentation Q1 2021
PU
03/31SILVER BEAR RESOURCES  : Files Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Result..
PU
03/30SILVER BEAR RESOURCES  : Files Wardell Armstrong Technical Report On Sedar With ..
PU
02/04SILVER BEAR RESOURCES  : Announces New Loan Agreement
PU
01/14SILVER BEAR RESOURCES  : Provides Correction to Press Release Dated 13 January 2..
PU
01/13SILVER BEAR RESOURCES  : Announces Facilities Agreement Amendment
PU
2020SILVER BEAR RESOURCES  : Files Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
2020SILVER BEAR RESOURCES  : Files Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
2020Silver Bear Files Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51,9 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net income 2020 -47,0 M -37,9 M -37,9 M
Net Debt 2020 170 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 91,1 M 73,5 M 73,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 12,1x
EV / Sales 2020 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 373
Free-Float 12,6%
Chart SILVER BEAR RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Silver Bear Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER BEAR RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vadim Ilchuk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikhail Ilyin Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Westdal Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Dominic Gualtieri Director
Alexey Sotskov Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVER BEAR RESOURCES PLC-10.00%71
BHP GROUP14.47%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC10.20%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.39%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.55%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)56.05%18 704