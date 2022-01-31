Silver Crest Acquisition : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 30, 2022

SILVER CREST ACQUISITION CORPORATION

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On January 30, 2022, Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Silver Crest"), entered into Amendment No. 1 (the "Amendment") to the previously disclosed Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated August 13, 2021, by and among Silver Crest, TH International Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("THIL"), and Miami Swan Ltd, a Cayman Islands exempted company and wholly owned subsidiary of THIL ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which, among other transactions, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, (i) Merger Sub is to merge with and into Silver Crest (the "First Merger"), with Silver Crest surviving the First Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of THIL, and (ii) Silver Crest is to merge with and into THIL (the "Second Merger" and together with the First Merger, the "Mergers"), with THIL surviving the Second Merger, as described in the Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed by Silver Crest with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 19, 2021, and attached thereto as Exhibit 2.1.

Pursuant to the Amendment, Silver Crest, THIL and Merger Sub have agreed to extend the Termination Date (as defined in the Merger Agreement) to March 1, 2022, after which either Silver Crest or THIL may terminate the Merger Agreement.

This description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Merger Agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 2.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed by Silver Crest with the SEC on August 19, 2021, and the Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 2.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 8.01 Other Events

In connection with the proposed business combination, THIL has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement"), as amended, which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus with respect to the business combination.

On January 28, 2022, THIL filed with the SEC Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement.

This Current Report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information of the information contained in this Item 8.01.

