SILVER DOLLAR RESOURCES INC.

SILVER DOLLAR RESOURCES INC.

(SLV)
Silver Dollar Resources Grants Stock Options

12/14/2020
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") has granted stock options, subject to regulatory approval, to its directors, officers, and consultants of the Company.

Stock Options Grant

Silver Dollar has granted stock options, subject to regulatory approval, to directors, officers, and consultants of the company to purchase up to 2,550,000 shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at $1.75 per share for five years.

Engages Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Services

The Company reports it has selected a group of Investor Relations & Marketing specialists to provide services to the Company. Gold Standard Media LLC, Future Money Trends, LLC, and Wallace Hill Partners Ltd. will focus on marketing and branding initiatives to raise market awareness of the Company and increase the Company's profile with the investment community and retail investors. In particular, they will help build the Company's awareness and gain exposure to investors through investor relations, digital marketing and dissemination of corporate information.

Gold Standard manages a marketing team headquartered in Austin, Texas and has been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010. Gold Standard will be paid a fee of US$12,500 per month for two years.

Future Money Trends, based in Georgetown, Texas, provides video marketing, copywriting, e-mail marketing management and adverting consulting services to public companies. Future Money Trends will be paid a fee of C$11,667 per month for two years.

Wallace Hill is a Vancouver-based company that provides digital marketing and investor relations services to public companies. Wallace Hill will be paid by way of stock options to purchase up to 250,000 shares of the Company at a price of $1.75 per share for five years.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by finding and developing economic precious and base metal deposits. Having completed its initial public offering in May 2020, the Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SLV" and the OTCQB under "SLVDF". Silver Dollar's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally for potential acquisition.

For additional information: contact investor relations, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter by clicking here.

Joseph Cullen,
Investor Relations Manager
Direct line: (778) 919-8615
Email: joseph@silverdollarresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik,
President, CEO & Director
Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
108 - 800 Kelly Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70248


© Newsfilecorp 2020
