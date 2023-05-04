Advanced search
    SEM   CA82770G1000

SILVER EAGLE MINES INC.

(SEM)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:17:11 2023-05-04 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
03:20pCse Bulletin : Name and Symbol Change - Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (SEM)
NE
03/07Silver Eagle Mines Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.00442 million in funding
CI
CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (SEM)

05/04/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 4 mai/May 2023) - Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (SEM) has announced a name and symbol change to Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (NOP).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 9, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 8, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (SEM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (NOP).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 9 mai 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 8 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : le 9 mai/May 2023
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : SEM
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : NOP
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 641394 10 1
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 641394 10 1 5
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 82770G100/CA82770G1000

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Managers and Directors
Robin Bruce Dow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER EAGLE MINES INC.0.00%1
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION26.05%58 848
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-4.39%52 070
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.72%10 509
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.21%10 182
ALLKEM LIMITED6.67%5 100
