Silver Elephant Mining : Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 10,000,000 Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of Up To...

Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 10,000,000 Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of Up To $3,750,000

Date : February 2, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 1, 2021 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX: ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 10 million common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.375 per Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,750,000.

The Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issue.

Closing of the Placement is expected to occur on or about February 8, 2021.

The Company may pay finder's fees in cash or Shares, in certain instances in connection with the Placement and in accordance with the policies of the TSX.

Proceeds of the Placement are expected to be used for exploration, working capital and general corporate purposes which may include project evaluations and acquisitions.

The Placement and payment of any finder's fees are subject to the approval of the TSX and other customary closing conditions.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

