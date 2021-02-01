Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Silver Elephant Mining Corp.    ELEF   CA82770L1094

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

(ELEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Elephant Mining : Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 10,000,000 Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of Up To...

02/01/2021 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Silver Elephant Mining

Size Matters https://www.silverelef.com

Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 10,000,000 Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of Up To $3,750,000

Date : February 2, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 1, 2021 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX: ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 10 million common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.375 per Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,750,000.

The Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issue.

Closing of the Placement is expected to occur on or about February 8, 2021.

The Company may pay finder's fees in cash or Shares, in certain instances in connection with the Placement and in accordance with the policies of the TSX.

Proceeds of the Placement are expected to be used for exploration, working capital and general corporate purposes which may include project evaluations and acquisitions.

The Placement and payment of any finder's fees are subject to the approval of the TSX and other customary closing conditions.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier mining and exploration company of energy metals.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at

1 / 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 17:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
12:40pSILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 10,000,00..
PU
11:33aSilver Elephant Mining up 6.7% as it Seeks C$3.75 Million in a Private Placem..
MT
10:13aMaterials push TSX higher
RE
01/28SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
PU
01/28SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : New Discovery, Drill Intercept 4.0 meters grading 393 g..
AQ
01/22Victory Nickel, Up 22% In One Week, Reaches Sale Agreement for Minago Propert..
MT
01/22SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Minago Nickel Pro..
PU
01/22SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : IIROC Trade Resumption - ELEF
AQ
01/22SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - ELEF
AQ
2020Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference December 8th and 9th
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 17,5 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net cash 2019 2,96 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,29x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 80,6 M 63,1 M 62,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Lee Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Irina Plavutska Chief Financial Officer
D. Gregory Hall Independent Director
Masaaki Igata Independent Director
Marc P. Leduc Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.-9.18%63
CAMECO CORPORATION-6.69%4 932
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"4.89%4 590
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.29.71%834
ENERGY FUELS INC.-9.63%513
DENISON MINES CORP.1.19%452
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ