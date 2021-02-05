Silver Elephant Mining : Closes $3,750,000 Private Placement Offering

Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Closes $3,750,000 Private Placement Offering

Date : February 6, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 5, 2021 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX: ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) reports that it has closed the non- brokered private placement (the "Placement") previously announced on February 1, 2021. The Placement raised gross cash proceeds of $3,750,000 through the issuance of 10,000,001 common shares (the "Shares") of Silver Elephant at a price of $0.375 per Share.

The Company paid $73,875 in cash as finder's fees.

The Company has 192,895,079 shares outstanding after the closing of the Placement.

The Shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period.

Proceeds of the Placement are expected to be used for exploration, working capital and general corporate purposes which may include project evaluations and acquisitions.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier mining and exploration company of silver, nickel and vanadium.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations: +1.604.569.3661 ext. 101

ir@silverelef.com www.silverelef.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

