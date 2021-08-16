Silver Elephant Mining : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Form 6-K) 08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Unaudited - Prepared by Management

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (the 'Company') have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.



TABLE OF CONTENTS Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 6

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 7

1 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS 8

2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION 8

3 SEGMENTED INFORMATION 9

4 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS 9

5 MARKETABLE SECURITIES 9

6 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 10

7 EQUIPMENT 10 8 MINERAL PROPERTIES 11

9 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES 15

10 LEASE LIABILITY 16

11 SHARE CAPITAL 16 12 CAPITAL RISK MANAGEMENT 20

13 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS 20 14 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT DISCLOSURES 21

15 RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES 22

16 KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL COMPENSATION 23

17 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION 24

18 CONTINGENCIES 24 19 EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE 24

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) As at June 30, December 31, Notes 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash 4

$176,022 $7,608,149 Receivables 709,509 75,765 Prepaid expenses 320,452 114,717 Marketable securities 5

2,000,000 - 3,205,983 7,798,631 Non-current assets Restricted cash equivalents 4

34,500 34,500 Reclamation deposits 21,055 21,055 Right-of-use asset 6

2,633 18,430 Equipment 7

125,469 153,800 Mineral properties 8

51,079,789 31,806,594 $54,469,429 $39,833,010 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9

$2,712,570 $1,759,163 Lease liability 10

3,007 20,533 2,715,577 1,779,696 Non-current liabilities Provision for closure and reclamation 695,257 695,257 3,410,834 2,474,953 Equity Share capital 11

207,221,780 197,612,182 Shares issuable 11

3,818,003 - Reserves 11

25,798,586 24,852,022 Deficit (185,779,774) (185,106,147) 51,058,595 37,358,057 $54,469,429 $39,833,010 Approved on behalf of the Board: 'John Lee' 'Greg Hall' John Lee, Director Greg Hall, Director Contingencies (Note 18) Events after the reporting date (Note 19) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Gain (Loss) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Month Ended June 30, Notes

2021 2020 2021 2020 General and Administrative Expenses Advertising and promotion $121,667 $32,253 $330,602 $82,878 Consulting and management fees 15

436,196 52,500 488,696 440,000 Depreciation and accretion 7,997 10,444 17,646 21,017 Director fees 15

46,901 20,200 71,201 63,400 Insurance 21,046 24,870 45,213 49,416 Office and administration 16,330 60,637 46,335 70,800 Professional fees 72,633 152,752 182,253 242,997 Salaries and benefits 15

192,381 112,780 309,216 312,369 Share-based payments 152,971 139,834 244,341 343,025 Stock exchange and shareholder services25,612 39,612 89,972 102,457 Travel and accommodation 1,303 21,992 5,803 77,513 (1,095,037) (667,874) (1,831,278) (1,805,872) Other Items Costs in excess of recovered coal (14,404) (16,602) (106,947) (135,405) Foreign exchange gain 23,306 219,706 264,598 536,383 Fair value gain/(loss) on marketable securities 5

(600,000) - 1,000,000 - (591,098) 203,104 1,157,651 400,978 Net Loss for Period (1,686,135) (464,770) (673,627) (1,404,894) Comprehensive Loss for Period $(1,686,135) $(464,770) $(673,627) $(1,404,894) Loss Per Common Share $(0.01) $(0.01) $(0.00) $(0.01) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding 201,903,202 85,322,775 197,119,304 124,332,494 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 5 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except number of shares) (Unaudited) Number of Shares Share Capital Shares Issuable Reserves Deficit Total Equity (Deficiency) Balance, December 31, 2019 121,299,508 $181,129,012 $- $24,058,336 $(180,479,260) $24,708,088 Private placements, net of share issue costs 15,200,000 1,976,000 - - - 1,976,000 Share issue costs - (23,647) - - - (23,647) Finders units 156,900 (3,603) - 23,999 - 20,396 Bonus shares 1,601,000 640,400 - - - 640,400 Exercise of stock options 15,000 5,331 - (2,331) - 3,000 Share-based payments - - - 351,065 - 351,065 Loss for period - - - - (1,404,894) (1,404,894) Balance, June 30, 2020 138,272,408 $183,723,493 $- $24,431,069 $(181,884,154) $26,270,408 Balance, December 31, 2020 180,518,828 $197,612,182 $- $24,852,022 $(185,106,147) $37,358,057 Private placements, net of share issue costs 10,000,001 3,635,275 - - - 3,635,275 Shares issued for property acquisition 5,363,630 2,386,815 - - - 2,386,815 Shares issuable for property acquisition - - 3,818,003 - - 3,818,003 Exercise of stock options 995,000 386,507 - (179,682) - 206,825 Exercise of warrants 12,411,890 3,201,001 - (9,600) - 3,191,401 Warrants issued for property acquisition - - - 723,845 - 723,845 Share-based payments - - - 412,001 - 412,001 Loss for period - - - - (673,627) (673,627) Balance, June 30, 2021 209,289,349 $207,221,780 $3,818,003 $25,798,586 $(185,779,774) $51,058,595 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 6 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net loss for period $(673,627) $(1,404,894) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows: Depreciation and accretion 17,646 21,017 Unrealized gain on marked-to-market securities (1,000,000) - Share-based payments 244,341 343,025 (1,411,640) (1,040,852) Changes to working capital items Receivables (41,745) (134,972) Prepaid expenses and reclamation deposits 4,265 33,560 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,250,944 637,854 1,213,464 536,442 Cash Used in Operating Activities (198,176) (504,410) Investing Activities Purchase of equipment - (40,676) Minago Project acquisition (8,892,969) - Mineral property expenditures (3,174,825) (3,087,273) Purchase of marketable securities (1,000,000) - Cash Used in Investing Activities (13,067,794) (3,127,949) Financing Activities Proceeds from share issuance, net of share issue costs 3,635,275 1,972,749 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 206,825 3,000 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 2,009,401 - Lease payments (17,658) (18,424) Cash Provided by Financing Activities 5,833,843 1,957,325 Net Decrease in Cash (7,432,127) (1,675,034) Cash - beginning of period 7,608,149 3,017,704 Cash - end of period $176,022 $1,342,670 Supplemental cash flow information (Note 17) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 7 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 1. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (the 'Company') is incorporated under the laws of the province of British Columbia, Canada. The common shares without par value in the capital of the Company (the 'Common Shares') are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the 'TSX') under the symbol 'ELEF' and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol '1P2N' and are quoted onthe OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol 'SILEF'. The Company is a mineral exploration stage company. The Company's principal projects are the Pulacayo Paca silver-lead-zinc property in Bolivia (the 'Pulacayo Project') and the Gibellini vanadium project in the State of Nevada, USA (the 'Gibellini Project'). The Company also owns or holds 100% interests in each of the following projects: (a) the Sunawayo silver-lead mining project in Bolivia (the 'Sunawayo Project'), (b) the El Triunfo gold-silver-lead-zinc project in Bolivia, (c) the Minago nickel project in Manitoba, Canada (the 'Minago Project'), (d) the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron project located in Ontario, Canada, (e) the Ulaan Ovoo coal project located in Mongolia, and (f) the Chandgana Khavtgai and Tal coal projects, located in Mongolia. The Company maintains its registered and records office at Suite 1610 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1T2. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the assumption that the Company is a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and the payment of liabilities in the ordinary course of business. As at June 30, 2021, Company has a deficit of $185.8 million. The business of mineral exploration involves a high degree of risk and there can be no assurance that the Company's current operations, including exploration programs, will result in profitable mining operations. The recoverability of the carrying value of mineral properties, and property and equipment interests and the Company's continued existence is dependent upon the preservation of its interest in the underlying properties, the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the achievement of profitable operations, the ability of the Company to raise additional sources of funding, and/or, alternatively, upon the Company's ability to dispose of some or all of its interests on an advantageous basis. These conditions may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management takes into account all available information about the future, which is at least, but not limited to, twelve months from the end of the reporting period. Management is aware, in making its assessment, of uncertainties related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt upon the entity's ability to continue as a going concern that these uncertainties are material and, therefore, that it may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Accordingly, they do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern and therefore to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in other than the normal course of business and at amounts different from those in the accompanying financial statements. These adjustments could be material. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (a) Statement of compliance These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 ('Annual Financial Statements'). However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020. These unaudited interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the Annual Financial Statements. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Audit Committee on August 10, 2021. 8 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (cont'd...) (a) Use of judgments and estimates In preparing these interim financial statements, management makes judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the Annual Financial Statements. 3. SEGMENTED INFORMATION The Company operates in one operating segment, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Geographic segmentation of the Company's non-current assets is as follows: June 30, 2021 Canada USA Mongolia Bolivia Total Reclamation deposits $- $- $21,055 $- $21,055 Equipment 5,763 72,566 10,600 36,540 125,469 Mineral properties 15,871,190 14,663,293 - 20,545,306 51,079,789 $15,876,953 $14,735,859 $31,655 $20,581,846 $51,226,313 December 31, 2020 Canada USA Mongolia Bolivia Total Reclamation deposits $- $- $21,055 $- $21,055 Equipment 9,729 80,401 2,790 60,880 153,800 Mineral properties - 13,290,081 - 18,516,513 31,806,594 $9,729 $13,370,482 $23,845 $18,577,393 $31,981,449 4.CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and restricted cash equivalents of the Company are comprised of bank balances and a guaranteed investment certificate which can be readily converted into cash without significant restrictions, changes in value or penalties. June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash $176,022 $7,608,149 Restricted cash equivalents 34,500 34,500 $210,522 $7,642,649 Restricted Cash Equivalents As at June 30, 2021, a guaranteed investment certificate of $34,500 (December 31, 2020 - $34,500) has been pledged as collateral for the Company's credit card. 5.MARKETABLE SECURITIES Marketable securities consist of investments in common shares of public companies. The fair value of the listed marketable securities has been determined directly by reference to published price quotation in an active market. On February 8, 2021, pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement with Victory Nickel Inc. ('Victory Nickel') dated January 21, 2021, the Company subscribed to 40,000,000 common shares of Victory Nickel ('VN share') at a price per VN share of $0.025 for cash consideration of $1,000,000 which resulted in the Company owning approximately 29% of Victory Nickel post-investment on a non-diluted basis (Note 8).

9 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

5. MARKETABLE SECURITIES (cont'd...) The Company has determined it does not have significant influence over Victory Nickel and therefore accounts for the investment at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss. The closing price on June 30, 2021 as quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange was $0.05 per VN share for a total quoted amount of $2,000,000. The following table summarizes information regarding the Company's marketable securities as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Marketable securities June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Balance, beginning of period $- $- Additions 1,000,000 - Unrealized gain on mark-to-market at June 30, 2021 1,000,000 - Balance, end of period $2,000,000 $- 6. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET The right-of -use asset of the Company consists of a corporate office lease. The leased asset was measured at the amount of the lease liability using the Company's current incremental borrowing rate of 10%. The following table presents the right-of-use-asset as at December 31, 2019, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021: Balance at December 31, 2019 $50,023 Depreciation (31,593) Balance at December 31, 2020 $18,430 Depreciation (15,797) Balance at June 30, 2021 $2,633 7. EQUIPMENT On October 10, 2018, the Company signed a lease agreement (the 'Lease') with an arms-length private Mongolian company (the 'Lessee') whereby the Lessee plans to perform mining operations at the Company's Ulaan Ovoo coal mine and will pay the Company US$2.00 (the 'Production Royalty') for every tonne of coal shipped from the Ulaan Ovoo site premises.The Lessee paid the Company US$100,000 in cash (recorded as other income on the consolidated statement of operations) as a non-refundable advance royalty payment and is preparing, at its own and sole expense, to restart and operate the Ulaan Ovoo mine with its own equipment, supplies, housing and crew. The Lease is valid for 3 years with an annual advance royalty payment ('ARP') for the first year of US$100,000 which was due and paid upon signing, and US$150,000 and US$200,000 due on the 1st and 2nd anniversary of the Lease, respectively. The ARP can be credited towards the US$2.00 per tonne Production Royalty payments to be made to the Company as the Lessee starts to sell Ulaan Ovoo coal. The 3-year Lease can be extended upon mutual agreement. The first and second anniversary payments due have not been collected and the Company has recorded a full provision in the amount of $470,278 (US$350,000) due to uncertainty of their collection. The impaired value of $Nil for deferred development costs at Ulaan Ovoo property at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020- $Nil) remains unchanged. The following table summarizes information regarding the Company's equipment as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and 2019: 10 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 7. EQUIPMENT (cont'd...) Computer Furniture & Mining Equipment Equipment Vehicles Equipment Total Carrying amount at December 31, 2019 $4,451 $32,976 $104,964 $17,093 $159,484 Cost Balance, December 31, 2019 $103,254 $278,845 $219,606 $24,476 $626,181 Additions - - 111,592 - 111,592 Disposals (1,326) - (76,803) - (78,129) Balance, December 31, 2020 $101,928 $278,845 $254,395 $24,476 $659,644 Accumulated depreciation Balance, December 31, 2019 $98,803 $245,869 $114,642 $7,383 $466,697 Disposals - - (12,431) - (12,431) Depreciation for year 2,003 6,243 40,161 3,171 51,578 Balance, December 31, 2020 $100,806 $252,112 $142,372 $10,554 $505,844 Carrying amount at December 31, 2020 $1,122 $26,733 $112,023 $13,922 $153,800 Cost Balance, December 31, 2020 $101,928 $278,845 $254,395 $24,476 $659,644 Balance, June 30, 2021 $101,928 $278,845 $254,395 $24,476 $659,644 Accumulated depreciation Balance, December 31, 2020 $100,806 $252,112 $142,372 $10,554 $505,844 Depreciation for period 1,122 9,966 15,941 1,302 28,331 Balance, June 30, 2021 $101,928 $262,078 $158,313 $11,856 $534,175 Carrying amount at June 30, 2021 $- $16,767 $96,082 $12,620 $125,469 8. MINERAL PROPERTIES Pulacayo Gibellini Sunawayo Triunfo Minago Total Balance, December 31, 2019 $15,182,226 $8,600,658 $- $- $- $23,782,885 Additions: Acquisition cost $- $2,253,566 $396,936 $135,676 $- $2,786,178 Deferred exploration costs: Licenses, tax, and permits 5,733 348,165 - - - 353,898 Geological and consulting 1,767,089 897,085 116,152 327,989 - 3,108,315 Personnel, camp and general 584,712 1,190,607 - - - 1,775,320 2,357,534 2,435,857 116,152 327,989 - 5,237,531 Balance, December 31, 2020 $17,539,760 $13,290,080 $513,088 $463,665 $- $31,806,594 Additions: Acquisition cost $- $- $- $- $15,821,632 $15,821,632 Deferred exploration costs: Licenses, tax, and permits 5,200 107,370 - - 4,587 117,157 Geological and consulting 1,055,286 799,963 692,822 44,572 36,799 2,629,442 Personnel, camp and general 230,912 465,880 - - 8,172 704,964 1,291,398 1,373,213 692,822 44,572 49,558 3,451,563 Balance, June 30, 2021 $18,831,158 $14,663,293 $1,205,910 $508,237 $15,871,190 $51,079,789 11 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 8. MINERAL PROPERTIES (cont'd...) Pulacayo Project, Bolivia The Company holds an interest in the Pulacayo Paca silver-lead-zinc project in Bolivia (the 'Pulacayo Project'). The Pulacayo Project mining rights are recognized by two legally independent contractual arrangements, one covering all, except the Apuradita deposit, from a mining production contract (the 'Pulacayo MPC') between the Company and the Corporación Minera de Bolivia ('COMIBOL'), a Bolivian state mining company, and the original holder of the rights, executed on October 3, 2019. The Pulacayo MPC grants the Company the 100% exclusive right to develop and mine at the Pulacayo and Paca concessions for up to 30 years against certain royalty payments. In connection with the Apuradita deposit, its rights are covered by a second contractual arrangement, with the Bolivian Jurisdictional Mining Authority, acting for the Government of Bolivia, which is in process of formalization, as a mean of recognition of the acquired rights to what was originally the mining concession. Until such time as the contract is formalized, all mining rights, as recognized in the Bolivian Mining Law 535, can be exercised by the holder of the ex-concession. Pursuant to the Pulacayo MPC, ASC Bolivia LDC Sucursal Bolivia ('ASC'), a subsidiary of the Company, has committed to pay monthly rent of US$1,000 to COMIBOL and US$1,500 monthly rent to the Pulacayo Ltda. Mining Cooperative until the Pulacayo Project starts commercial production. Gibellini Project, Nevada, United States The Gibellini Project consists of a total of 601 unpatented lode mining claims that includes: the Gibellini group of 40 claims, the VC Exploration group of 105 claims, the Bisoni group of 201 claims and the Company group of 255 claims. All the claims are located in Eureka County, Nevada, USA. Gibellini Group The Gibellini group of claims were acquired on June 22, 2017, through leasehold assignments from the claimant and then-holder of the Gibellini mineral claims (the 'Gibellini Lessor'). Under the Gibellini mineral lease agreement (the 'Gibellini MLA'), the Company leased this core group of claims, which originally constituted the entire Gibellini Project, by, among other things, agreeing to pay to the Gibellini Lessor annual advance royalty payments. These payments are tied, based on an agreed formula not to exceed US$120,000 per year, to the average vanadium pentoxide price of the prior year (each an 'Advance Royalty Payment'). Upon commencement of production, the obligation to make Advance Royalty Payments will cease and the Company will instead maintain its acquisition through lease of the Gibellini group of claims by paying to the Gibellini Lessor, a 2.5% net smelter return royalty (the 'GibelliniNSR Payments') until a total of US$3 million is paid. Thereafter, the Gibellini NSR will be reduced to 2% over the remaining life of the mine (and referred to thereafter, as 'Production Royalty Payments'). Upon commencement of production, any Advance Royalty Payments that have been made will be deducted as credits against the Gibellini NSR Payments or Production Royalty Payments, as applicable. The lease is for a term of 10 years, expiring on June 22, 2027, which can be extended for an additional 10 years, at the Company's option. On April 19, 2018, the Gibellini MLA was amended to grant the Company the option, at any time during the term of the Gibellini MLA, which ends on June 22, 2027, to require the Gibellini Lessor to transfer their title over all of the leased mining claims (excluding four claims which will be retained by the Gibellini Lessor) (the 'Transferred Claims') to the Company in exchange for US$1,000,000, which will be deemed an Advance Royalty Payment (the 'Transfer Payment'). A credit of US$99,027 in favour of the Company towards the Transfer Payment was paid upon the execution of the amendment, with a remaining balance of US$900,973 on the Transfer Payment due and payable by the Company to the Gibellini Lessor upon completion of transfer of the Transferred Claims from the Gibellini Lessor to the Company. The Advance Royalty Payment obligation and Production Royalty Payments will not be affected, reduced or relieved by the transfer of title. On June 22, 2021, the Company paid US$50,000 (2020 - US$50,000) of the Advance Royalty Payment to the Gibellini Lessor. During year 2020, the Company expanded the land position at the Gibellini Project, by staking a total of 46 new claims immediately adjacent to the Gibellini Project. 12 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

8. MINERAL PROPERTIES (cont'd...) Gibellini Project, Nevada, United States (cont'd…) The Bisoni Group On September 18, 2020, the Companycompleted the acquisition of the Bisoni vanadium property situated immediately southwest of the Gibellini Project pursuant to an asset purchase agreement (the 'Bisoni APA') dated August 18, 2020, with Cellcube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ('Cellcube').The Bisoni property comprised of 201 lode mining claims.As consideration for the acquisition of the Bisoni property under the Bisoni APA, the Company issued 4 million Common Shares (the 'Bisoni APA Shares') and paid $200,000 cash to Cellcube. Additionally, subject to TSX approval, if, on or before December 31, 2023, the price of European vanadium pentoxide on the Metal Bulletin (or an equivalent publication) exceeds US$12 a pound for 30 consecutive days, the Company will issue to Cellcube additional Common Shares with a value of $500,000 calculated based upon the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares immediately following the satisfaction of the vanadium pentoxide pricing condition. VC Exploration Group The Company entered into a lease agreement to acquire 10 unpatented lode claims totaling approximately 207 gross acres (the 'FormerLouieHillClaims') from their holders (the 'FormerLouie Hill Lessors') on July 10, 2017 (the 'LouieHillMLA'). The Former Louie Hill Claims were located approximately 1600 feet south of the Gibellini group of claims. The Former Louie Hill Claims were subsequently abandoned by the Former Louie Hill Lessors, and on March 11 and 12, 2018, the Company staked the area within and under 17 new claims totaling approximately 340 gross acres, which now collectively comprise the expanded Louie Hill group of claims (the 'CurrentLouieHillClaims'). On October 22, 2018, the Company entered into a royalty agreement (the 'Royalty Agreement') with the Former Louie Hill Lessors that replaced, on substantially similar terms, the Louie Hill MLA. The Royalty Agreement provides for the Company to pay the following royalties to the Former Louie Hill Lessorsas an advance royalty: (i) US$75,000 upon the Company achieving Commercial Production (as defined in the Royalty Agreement) at the Gibellini Project; (ii) US$50,000 upon the Company selling, conveying, transferring or assigning all or any portion of certain claims defined in the Royalty Agreement to any third party and (iii) annually upon the anniversary date of July 10, 2018, and the anniversary date of each year thereafter during the term of the Royalty Agreement: (a) if the average vanadium pentoxide price per pound as quoted on www.metalbulletin.com(the 'Metal Bulletin') or another reliable and reputable industry source as agreed by the parties, remains below US$7.00/lb during the preceding 12 months, US$12,500; or (b) if the average vanadium pentoxide price per pound as quoted on Metal Bulletin or another reliable and reputable industry source as agreed by the parties, remains equal to or above US$7.00/lb during the preceding 12 months, US$2,000 x average vanadium pentoxide price per pound up to a maximum annual advance royalty payment of US$28,000. Further, the Company will pay to the Former Louie Hill Lessorsa 2.5% net smelter return royalty (the 'LouieHillNSR') payable on vanadium pentoxide produced from the area of the Former Louie Hill Claims contained within the Current Louie Hill Claims. The Company may purchase three-fifths of the Louie Hill NSR at any time for US$1,000,000, leaving the total Louie Hill NSR payable by the Company at 1.0% for the remaining life of the mine. Any Louie Hill Advance Royalty Payments that have been made at the time of Commercial Production will be deducted as credits against future payments under the Louie Hill NSR. The payments under the Royalty Agreement will continue for an indefinite period and will be payable as long as the Company, its subsidiaries, or any of their permitted successors or assigns holds a valid and enforceable mining concession over the area. On July 7, 2021, the Company paid US$12,500 (2020 - US$12,500) comprising the Louie Hill Advance Royalty Payment to the Former Louie Hill Lessors. 13 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

8. MINERAL PROPERTIES (cont'd...) Gibellini Project, Nevada, United States (cont'd…) On February 15, 2018, the Company acquiredan additional 105 unpatented lode mining claims located adjacent to its existing Gibellini Projectin Nevada, USA through the acquisition of VC Exploration (US) Inc, ('VC Exploration') by paying a total of $335,661 in cash and issuing 500,000 Common Share purchase warrants (valued at $89,944)to arm's-length, private parties. Each warrant entitles the holder upon exercise, to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share until February 15, 2021. The acquisition of the VC Exploration has been accounted for as an asset acquisition as their activities at the time of the acquisition consisted of mineral claims only. The Company Group During 2017 and 2018, the Company expanded the land position at the Gibellini Project, by staking a total of 209 new claims immediately adjacent to the Gibellini Project covering 4091 acres. Sunawayo Project, Bolivia On September 7, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into a binding sales and purchase agreement (the 'SunawayoSPA') with a private party (the 'Sunawayo Vendor') to acquire the Sunawayo silver-lead mining project (the 'Sunawayo Project'). Subject to the provisions of the Sunawayo SPA, the Sunawayo Vendor agreed to irrevocably transfer the mining rights of the Sunawayo Project to the Company for consideration of US$6,500,000, which payment consists of US$300,000 paid on execution of the Sunawayo SPA, with the remaining US$6,200,000 to be paid in cash over a one-year period in twelve equal monthly installments, starting March 1, 2021. The Company has suspended the March 2021 installment and all proceeding installments while it verifies that the vendor is in compliance of Bolivia's jurisdictional regulations. Triunfo Project, Bolivia On July 13, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement (the 'Triunfo Agreement') with a private party (the 'Triunfo Vendor') for the right to conduct mining exploration activities (the 'ExplorationRight') within the El Triunfo gold-silver-lead-zinc project in La Paz District, Bolivia (the 'Triunfo Project') and the right, at the Company's election, to purchase the Triunfo Project for US$1,000,000 (the 'PurchaseRight') and together with the Exploration Right, the 'TriunfoRights'). The Purchase Right can be exercised at any time after the Triunfo Vendor completes the required Bolivian administrative procedures for the Triunfo Project until July 13, 2025 or such further period as the parties may agree. To secure the Triunfo Rights, the Company paid the Triunfo Vendor US$100,000 upon execution of the Triunfo Agreement. Until the Company exercises its Purchase Right, beginning in 2021 the Company must pay the Triunfo Vendor US$50,000 on June 15 (2021 - paid) of each year to maintain the Triunfo Rights. The Company may elect to terminate the Triunfo Agreement at any time. If the Company exercises the Purchase Right, the Triunfo Vendor will maintain up to a 5% interest of the profits, net of taxes and royalties, derived from the sale of concentrate produced from the Triunfo Project (the 'ResidualInterest'). If the Company exercises the Purchase Right, the Company may reduce some or all of the Residual Interest at any time by making a lump sum payment to the Triunfo Vendor at any time to reduce some or all of the Residual Interest as follows: ● the Residual Interest may be extinguished for US$300,000; ● the Residual Interest may be reduced to 4% for US$250,000; ● the Residual Interest may be reduced to 3% for US$200,000; ● the Residual Interest may be reduced to 2% for US$150,000; or ● the Residual Interest may be reduced to 1% for US$100,000. 14 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 8. MINERAL PROPERTIES (cont'd...) Minago Project, Canada On February 10, 2021, the Company acquiredthe Minago Nickel Project located in Manitoba, Canada (the 'Minago Project') (the 'Minago Acquisition) by way of an Asset Purchase Agreement (the 'APA') with Victory Nickel Inc. ('Victory Nickel').Under the terms of the APA, the Company acquired the Minago Project for aggregate consideration of US$11,675,000, which consisted of a US$6,675,000 ('Property Payment') credit against certain secured debt owed by Victory Nickel to the Company at closing and US$5,000,000 in the Company common shares ('Consideration Shares')to be issued over a one-year period. In satisfaction of the Consideration Shares to be issued, an initial tranche of 5,363,630 Consideration Shares was issued on February9, 2021,a further US$2,000,000 worth of Consideration Shares will be issued on or before August 31, 2021, and a further US$1,000,000 worth of Consideration Shares on or before December 31, 2021. All Consideration Shares are subject to 4-month plus 1-day statutory hold period. The Property Payment was a credit in favour of Victory Nickel against an aggregate of approximately US$12,056,307 owed by Victory Nickel pursuant a Secured Debt Facility (the 'SDF'). Immediately prior to acquiring the Minago Project, the Company acquired the SDF for US$6,675,000 in cash and 3 million of the Company's common share purchase warrants (the 'Warrants'), each exercisable until February 8, 2023 at an exercise price of $0.4764 from an arms-length party pursuant to a Debt Purchase and Assignment Agreement (the 'DPAA') executed on January 15, 2021. The SDF has been restructured to bear zero percent interest and to expire on February 8, 2026, which will automatically be extended in 5-year increments. The Companywill credit the remaining balance under the SDF to Victory Nickel's benefit, upon completion of an independent economic study proving positive net present value in respect of the Minago Projectduring the term of the SDF. The Company agreed to reimburse up to $200,000 of financial advisory services rendered by Red Cloud Securities Inc. The Company subscribed to 40,000,000 common shares of Victory Nickel ('VN share') at a price per VN share of $0.025 for cash consideration of $1,000,000, which resulted in the Company owning approximately 29% of Victory Nickel post-investment on a non-diluted basis.Additionally, the Company agreed to issue to Victory Nickel $2,000,000 in Common Shares, upon the price of nickel exceeding US$10 per pound for 30 consecutive business days, at any time before December 31, 2023. The Companygranted Victory Nickel the right of first refusal exercisable until December 31, 2023, with respect to the exploration of the sandstone (non-nickel bearing sulphides) resources for frac sand extraction at the Minago Project. 9. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities of the Company consist of amounts outstanding for trade and other purchases relating to development and exploration, along with administrative activities. The usual credit period taken for trade purchases is between 30 to 90 days. June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Trade accounts payable $2,552,070 $1,717,977 Accrued liabilities 160,500 41,186 $2,712,570 $1,759,163 15 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 10. LEASE LIABILITY As at June 30, 2021, the Company recorded $3,007 (December 31, 2020 - $20,533) of lease liability. The incremental borrowing rate for lease liability initially recognized as of January 1, 2019 was 10%. Balance at December 31, 2019 $52,818 Cash flows: Lease payments for year (37,162) Non-cash changes: Accretion expenses for year 4,877 Balance at December 31, 2020 20,533 Cash flows: Lease payments for period (17,658) Non-cash changes: Accretion expenses for period 132 Balance at June 30, 2021 3,007 The Company does not face a significant liquidity risk with regard to its lease liability. Lease liability is monitored within the Company treasury function. The lease liability matures in 2021. There were no significant payments made for short-term or low value leases in the six months ended June 30, 2021 (2020 - $nil). 11. SHARE CAPITAL (a) Authorized The authorized share capital of the Company consists of an unlimited number of Common Shares. At June 30, 2021, the Company had 209,289,349 (December 31, 2020 - 180,518,828) Common Shares issued and outstanding. (b) Equity issuances During the six months ended June 30, 2021 On February 5, 2021, the Company closed its non-brokered private placement (the 'February 2021Placement') through the issuance of 10,000,001 Common Shares at a price of $0.375 per Common Share. The February 2021 Placement raised gross cash proceeds of $3,750,000. The Company paid $73,875 in cash as finder's fees. On February 10, 2021, under the terms of the APA the Company acquired the Minago Project for aggregate consideration of US$11,675,000, which consisted of a US$6,675,000 ('Property Payment') credit against certain secured debt owed by Victory Nickel to the Company at closing and US$5,000,000 in the Company common shares ('Consideration Shares')to be issued over a one-year period. In satisfaction of the Consideration Shares to be issued, an initial tranche of 5,363,630 Consideration Shares at a value of $2,386,815 was issued on February9, 2021. A further US$2,000,000 worth of Consideration Shares will be issued on or before August 31, 2021, and a further US$1,000,000 worth of Consideration Shares on or before December 31, 2021 (Note 8). The Company recorded the obligation to issue the Consideration shares in equity at a value of $3,818,003. 12,411,890 Common Share purchase warrants were exercised for total proceeds of $3,201,001 and 995,000 stock options were exercised for total proceeds of $206,825. 16 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

11. SHARE CAPITAL (cont'd…) (b) Equity issuances (cont'd…) During the year ended December 31, 2020 On May 1, 2020, and on May 20, 2020, the Company closed two tranches of a non-brokered private placement (the 'May 2020Private Placement') for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,930,500 and share compensation for services of $45,500 through the issuance of 15,200,000 units of the Company (each, a 'Unit') at a price of $0.13 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.16 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. The Company paid $3,250 in cash and issued 156,900 Units as finder's fees in connection with the May 2020 Private Placement. The Units issued as a finder's fee have been valued at $24,000 based on the offering price of the Units under the May 2020 Private Placement. The Company has recorded the fair value of the finder's units as share issuance costs. The Company issued 1,601,000 Common Shares with a value of $640,400 as a bonus payment to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. On September 18, 2020, the Company issued 4,000,000 Common Shares at a value of $0.50 per Common Share in relation with purchase of Bisoni Project in Nevada, USA. On November 24, 2020, the Company closed its bought deal short form prospectus offering pursuant to which the Company has issued 23,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.40 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,200,000 (the 'Offering'). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Underwriting Agreement, the Company paid a cash commission to the Underwriters of $534,000, additional fees of $391,544 and issued 1,335,000 Share purchase warrants as a finder's fee in relation with the Offering. The fair value of $226,917 of the issued warrants determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model using the following assumptions: (1) a risk-free interest rate of 0.2%; (2) warrant expected life of one year; (3) expected volatility of 107%, and (4) dividend yield of nil.The Company has recorded the fair value of the finder's units as share issuance costs. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company issued 1,233,750 Common Shares on the exercise of stock options for total proceeds of $299,812. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company issued 14,027,670 Common Shares on the exercise of warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,072,194 and share compensation for services of $35,000. (c) Share-based compensation plan The Company has a 20% fixed equity-based compensation plan in place, as approved by the Company's shareholders on June 2, 2016 (the '2016 Plan'), amended on June 13, 2017 and subsequently amended at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 12, 2019 (the 'Amended 2016 Plan'). Under the Amended 2016 Plan the Company may grant stock options, bonus shares or stock appreciation rights to acquire the equivalent of a maximum of 14,372,419 of the Company's Common Shares. All stock options and other share-based awards granted by the Company, or to be granted by the Company, since the implementation of the Amended 2016 Plan will be issued under, and governed by, the terms and conditions of the Amended 2016 Plan. The stock option vesting terms are determined by the Board of Directors on the date of grant with a maximum term of 10 years. 17 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 11. SHARE CAPITAL (cont'd…) (c) Share-based compensation plan (cont'd…) The following is a summary of the changes in the Company's stock options from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2021: Number of Options Weighted Average Exercise Price Outstanding, December 31, 2019 9,577,500 $0.31 Granted 3,820,000 $0.28 Expired (90,000) $0.50 Cancelled (1,801,250) $0.30 Exercised (1,233,750) $0.24 Outstanding, December 31, 2020 10,272,500 $0.32 Granted 300,000 $0.37 Expired (50,000) $0.20 Exercised (995,000) $0.21 Outstanding, June 30, 2021 9,527,500 $0.32 As of June 30, 2021, the following the Company stock options were outstanding: Exercise Expiry Options Outstanding Exercisable Unvested Price Date June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 $0.37 May 24, 2026 300,000 - - 300,000 $0.50 August 17, 2025 720,000 720,000 270,000 450,000 $0.22 May 4, 2025 2,181,250 2,200,000 1,090,625 1,090,625 $0.33 November 15, 2024 100,000 100,000 75,000 25,000 $0.44 November 1, 2024 1,100,000 1,100,000 825,000 275,000 $0.20 July 29, 2024 1,448,750 1,475,000 1,267,656 181,094 $0.33 October 17, 2023 610,000 620,000 610,000 - $0.28 April 6, 2023 597,500 612,500 597,500 - $0.31 February 20, 2023 200,000 200,000 200,000 - $0.35 September 1, 2022 860,000 880,000 860,000 - $0.33 June 12, 2022 790,000 805,000 790,000 - $0.49 January 12, 2022 620,000 620,000 620,000 - $0.20 June 2, 2021 - 940,000 - - 9,527,500 10,272,500 7,205,781 2,321,719 Share-based payment expenses resulting from stock options are amortized over the corresponding vesting period. Share-based payments charged to operations and assets were allocated between deferred mineral properties, and general and administrative expenses. Share-based payments are allocated between being either capitalized to deferred exploration costs where related to mineral properties or expensed as general and administrative expenses where otherwise related to the general operations of the Company. The six months ended June 30, 2021, included $244,341 (same period 2020 - $343,025) in share-based payment costs related to stock options expensed as general and administrative expenses and $167,660 (same period 2020 - $8,039) capitalized to mineral properties. The share-based payment expenses were calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and the following weighted average assumptions: risk-free interest rate - 1.46; expected life - 3.8 years; expected volatility - 132%; and expected dividends - Nil. 18 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

11. SHARE CAPITAL (cont'd…) (d) Share purchase warrants The following is a summary of the changes in The Company's share purchase warrants from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2021: Number of Warrants Weighted Average Exercise Price Outstanding, December 31, 2019 26,666,597 $0.44 Issued 16,691,900 $0.18 Expired (2,759,760) $0.51 Exercised (14,027,670) $0.22 Outstanding, December 31, 2020 26,571,067 $0.23 Issued 3,000,000 $0.48 Exercised (12,411,890) $0.26 Outstanding, June 30, 2021 17,159,177 $0.25 On February 8, 2021, the Company issued 3,000,000 Common Share purchase warrants as a part of consideration for Minago Project acquisition,each exercisable until February 8, 2023 at an exercise price of $0.4764 from an arms-length party pursuant to a Debt Purchase and Assignment Agreement (the 'DPAA') executed on January 15, 2021(Note 8). The fair value of $723,845 of the issued warrants determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model using the following assumptions: risk-free interest rate - 2.0%; expected life - 2 years; expected volatility -107%, and expected dividends - Nil. During six months ended June 30, 2021, 12,441,890 warrants were exercised for total proceeds of $3,201,001. $590,000 of the proceeds was for prepaid consulting fees and accrued bonus for the Company's CEO and $592,000 was included in accounts receivable as at June 30, 2021 (Note 15) due to adverse impact of COVID-19 on banking services. Subsequent to the period end, the Company has received $592,000. As of June 30, 2021, the following share purchase warrants were outstanding: Number of warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date June 30, 2021 Thursday, December 31, 2020 $0.48 February 8, 2023 3,000,000 - $0.40 November 24, 2021 1,335,000 1,335,000 $0.16 May 20, 2023 4,962,000 4,962,000 $0.16 May 1, 2023 4,638,000 4,994,900 $0.26 June 13, 2022 521,590 521,590 $0.26 April 12, 2022 1,002,500 1,032,500 $0.26 January 13, 2022 299,990 499,990 $0.26 August 29, 2021 1,013,670 1,013,670 $0.26 August 13, 2021 198,237 198,237 $0.26 July 6, 2021 188,190 3,863,180 $0.26 June 2, 2021 - 7,500,000 $0.26 January 25, 2021 - 650,000 17,159,177 26,571,067 19 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

12. CAPITAL RISK MANAGEMENT Management considers its capital structure to consist of share capital, share purchase options and warrants. The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it, based on the funds available to, and required by the Company in order to support the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Board of Directors does not establish quantitative returns on capital criteria for management. In order to facilitate the management of its capital requirement, the Company prepares annual expenditure budgets that are updated as necessary depending on various factors. The annual and updated budgets are approved by the Board of Directors. The properties, to which the Company currently has an interest in, are in the exploration stage; as such, the Company is dependent on external financing to fund its activities. In order to carry out the planned exploration and development and pay for administrative costs, the Company will spend its existing working capital and raise additional amounts as needed. There were no changes in managements approach to capital management during the period ended June 30, 2021. Neither the Company nor its subsidiaries are subject to externally imposed capital requirements. 13.FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair Value Measurements Fair value hierarchy Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. The Company utilizes a fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value as follows: Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level 2 - inputs are quoted prices in markets that are not active, quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets, inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability (for example, interest rate and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals, forward pricing curves used to value currency and commodity contracts and volatility measurements used to value option contracts), or inputs that are derived principally from or corroborated by observable market data or other means; and Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to Level 1 inputs and the lowest priority to Level 3 inputs. The following table sets forth the Company's financial assets measured at fair value by level within the fair value hierarchy. Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets Cash, June 30, 2021 $176,022 $- $- Marketable securities, June 30, 2021 $2,000,000 $- $- Cash, December 31, 2020 $7,608,149 $- $- Categories of financial instruments The Company considers that the carrying amount of all its financial assets and financial liabilities measured at amortized cost approximates their fair value due to their short term nature. Restricted cash equivalents approximate fair value due to the nature of the instrument. The Company does not offset financial assets with financial liabilities. There were no transfers between Level 1, 2 and 3 for the period ended June 30, 2021. 20 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

13. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (cont'd...) Fair Value Measurements (cont'd...) Categories of financial instruments (cont'd...) The Company's financial assets and financial liabilities are categorized as follows: June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Fair value through profit or loss Cash $176,022 $7,608,149 Marketable securities $2,000,000 $- Amortized cost Receivables $709,509 $75,765 Restricted cash equivalents $34,500 $34,500 $2,920,031 $7,718,414 Amortized cost Accounts payable $2,552,070 $1,717,977 14. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT DISCLOSURES (a)Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that an entity will be unable to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company manages liquidity risk by preparing cash flow forecasts of upcoming cash requirements. As at June 30, 2021, the Company had a cash balance of $176,022 (December 31, 2020 - $7,608,149). As at June 30, 2021 the Company had accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $2,712,570 (December 31, 2020 - $1,759,163), which have contractual maturities of 90 days or less. The Company has a planning and budgeting process in place by which it anticipates and determines the funds required to support normal operation requirements as well as the growth and development of its mineral property interests. The Company coordinates this planning and budgeting process with its financing activities through the capital management process in normal circumstances. (b)Credit risk Credit risk is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will fail to discharge an obligation and cause the other party to incur a financial loss. The Company is exposed to credit risk primarily associated to cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents and receivables, net of allowances. The carrying amount of financial assets included on the statements of financial position represents the maximum credit exposure. (c) Market risk (i) Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market interest rates. The Company's cash and restricted cash equivalents primarily include highly liquid investments that earn interest at market rates that are fixed to maturity. Due to the short‐ term nature of these financial instruments, fluctuations in market rates do not have significant impact on the fair values of the financial instruments as of June 30, 2021. The Company manages interest rate risk by maintaining an investment policy that focuses primarily on preservation of capital and liquidity. 21 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 14. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT DISCLOSURES (cont'd...) (c) Market risk (cont'd...) (ii) Foreign currency risk The Company is exposed to foreign currency risk to the extent that monetary assets and liabilities held by the Company are not denominated in Canadian dollars. The Company has exploration and development projects in Mongolia and Bolivia and undertakes transactions in various foreign currencies. The Company is therefore exposed to foreign currency risk arising from transactions denominated in a foreign currency and the translation of financial instruments denominated in US dollars, Mongolian tugrik, and Bolivian boliviano into its functional and reporting currency, the Canadian dollar. Based on the above, net exposures as at June 30, 2021, with other variables unchanged, a 10% (December 31, 2020 - 10%) strengthening (weakening) of the Canadian dollar against the Mongolian tugrik would impact net loss with other variables unchanged by $93,000. A 10% strengthening (weakening) of the Canadian dollar against the Bolivian boliviano would impact net loss with other variables unchanged by $54,000. A 10% strengthening (weakening) of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar would impact net loss with other variables unchanged by $48,000. The Company currently does not use any foreign exchange contracts to hedge this currency risk. (iii) Commodity and equity price risk Commodity price risk is defined as the potential adverse impact on earnings and economic value due to commodity price movements and volatilities. Commodity prices fluctuate on a daily basis and are affected by numerous factors beyond the Company's control. The supply and demand for these commodities, the level of interest rates, the rate of inflation, investment decisions by large holders of commodities including governmental reserves and stability of exchange rates can all cause significant fluctuations in prices. Such external economic factors are in turn influenced by changes in international investment patterns and monetary systems and political developments. The Company is also exposed to price risk with regards to equity prices. Equity price risk is defined as the potential adverse impact on the Company's earnings due to movements in individual equity prices or general movements in the level of the stock market. The Company closely monitors commodity prices, individual equity movements and the stock market to determine the appropriate course of action to be taken by the Company. Fluctuations in value may be significant. 15. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES The Company had related party transactions with the following companies, related by way of directors and key management personnel: ● Linx Partners Ltd., a private company controlled by John Lee, Director, CEO and Executive Chairman of Prophecy, provides management and consulting services to the Company. ● MaKevCo Consulting Inc., a private company 50% owned by Greg Hall, Director of The Company, provides consulting services to the Company. ● Sophir Asia Ltd., a private company controlled by Masa Igata, Director of The Company, provides consulting services to the Company.

22 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 15. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES (cont'd...) A summary of related party transactions by related party is as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Related parties 2021 2020 2021 2020 Directors and officers $273,198 $340,922 $509,771 $981,957 Linx Partners Ltd. 485,000 105,000 590,000 530,000 MaKevCo Consulting Inc. 12,800 5,500 19,900 17,000 Sophir Asia Ltd. 12,200 4,900 18,100 15,800 $783,198 $456,322 $1,137,771 $1,544,757 A summary of the transactions by nature among the related parties is as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Related parties 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consulting and management fees $242,500 $52,500 $295,000 $265,000 Directors' fees 46,900 20,200 71,200 63,400 Mineral properties 397,048 286,871 578,071 940,457 Salaries 96,750 96,751 193,500 275,900 $783,198 456,322 $1,137,771 $1,544,757 As at June 30, 2021, amounts due to related parties were $168,500 (December 31, 2020 - $1,800), amounts receivable from a related party were $592,000 (December 31, 2020 - $Nil), amounts of prepaid consulting fees were $210,000 (December 31, 2020 - $Nil) (Note 11(d)). 16. KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL COMPENSATION Key management personnel are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, including directors of the Company. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Key Management Personnel 2021 2020 2021 2020 Salaries and short term benefits $110,485 $104,365 $220,969 $310,678 Directors' fees 46,900 20,200 71,200 63,400 Share-based payments 60,493 171,712 198,884 310,122 $217,878 $296,277 $491,053 $684,200

23 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

17. SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Supplementary information Non-Cash Financing and Investing Activities Shares issued on acquisition of mineral property $2,386,815 $- Shares issuable for acquisition of mineral property $3,818,003 $- Bonus shares $- $640,000 Finders units $- $23,999 Warrants issued for mineral property $723,845 $- Warrants exercised for bonus $380,000 $- Warrants exercised for prepaid consulting fee $210,000 $- Warrants exercised included in accounts receivable $592,000 $- Depreciation included in mineral property $26,614 $9,528 Equipment expenditures included in accounts payable $- $439,772 Fair value gain on marketable securities $(1,000,000) $- Mineral property expenditures included in accounts payable $764,245 $501,349 Share-based payments capitalized in mineral properties $167,660 $8,040 Reclassification of contributed surplus on exercise of options $179,682 $2,331 Reclassification of contributed surplus on exercise of warrants $9,600 $- 18. CONTINGENCIES The Company accrues for liabilities when it is probable, and the amount can be reasonably estimated. As at June 30, 2021, the Company does not have any contingent liabilities (December 31, 2020 - $Nil). 19. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE The following events occurred subsequent to June 30, 2021: ● 188,190 Common Share purchase warrants were exercised for total proceeds of $48,929; ● The Company disposed of 40 million common shares of Victory Nickel Inc. through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange for total proceeds of $779,179. ● The Company received $592,000 from a warrant exercise previously included in accounts receivable. 24 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Silver Elephant Mining Corp. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. 06:43a SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For.. PU 08/03 Green Energy and Precious Metals Conference Executive Presentations Available.. AQ 07/22 Green Energy & Precious Metals Live Virtual Investor Conference July 27th, 28.. AQ 07/19 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP : . AQ 07/19 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Appoints Peter Lightfoot as Technical Advisor for its M.. PU 07/19 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Appoints Peter Lightfoot as Technical Advisor for its M.. PU 07/08 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Invest in Energy Metals to Profit from Coming Electrifi.. PU 07/08 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Announces Permitting Update and Low Carbon Initiative F.. AQ 07/07 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Minago Project Reports 722 Million Pounds Measured and .. AQ 07/07 SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Minago Project Reports 722 Million Pounds Measured and .. AQ