Silver Elephant Mining : Mega Coal Subsidiary Prepares for Mongolia Coal Production in Q4 2022

Silver Elephant's Mega Coal Subsidiary Prepares for Mongolia Coal Production in Q4 2022

Date : June 21, 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 21, 2022 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mega Thermal Coal Corp. ("Mega Coal"), is preparing to commence Mongolia coal production at its Ulaan Ovoo project in Q1 2022.

Mega Coal is commissioning Ulaan Ovoo in collaboration with its Mongolian partner, who owns and operates a mining fleet at Ulaan Ovoo that is able to support 30,000 tonnes per month of coal production at a steady rate. The equipment mine site inventory currently includes: 6 excavators, 13 dump trucks, 4 loaders, 2 screeners, 1 crusher, 1 water truck and 1 fuel truck.

There were limited Ulaan Ovoo coal shipments to China via the Erenhot rail port due to low coal prices in 2021. As a result, the mine operation was curtailed in late 2021. Since then, coal prices have increased whereby NewCastle 5,500 GCV thermal coal quintupled to an all-time high of US$427 a tonne. Coal prices at Erenhot typically trade at a nominal discount from the Newcastle benchmark.

In addition, Mega Coal's management team estimates there are approximately 90,000 tonnes of coal stockpiled at the Ulaan Ovoo mine site and the nearby Sukhbaatar rail siding. While the rail congestion to China has caused the sale of coal to be postponed, the situation is expected to ease in Q4 2022.

Plans are underway for Silver Elephant to spin out Mega Coal in late 2022. Refer to the news release dated April 4, 2022.

John Lee, CEO of both Mega Coal and Silver Elephant, states "2022 could be a break-out year for Mega Coal as we are gearing up for Ulaan Ovoo production to take advantage of the unprecedented thermal coal price".

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

About Mega Thermal Coal Corp.

Mega Thermal Coal Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Silver Elephant which owns and operates the following Mongolia thermal coal projects:

Ulaan Ovoo, which contains a measured 174.5 million tonnes and indicated 34.3 million tonnes of thermal coal, with an average GCV of 5,040 kcal/kg (as cited in the technical report by Wardrop Engineering, December 13, 2010, available on SEDAR).

Chandgana Khavtgai, which contains a measured and indicated 1.05 billion tonnes of thermal coal, with an average GCV of 3,636 kcal/kg (as reported by Kravits Geological Services LLC, September 28, 2010, available on SEDAR).