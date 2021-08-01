Log in
    171   HK0171000877

SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

(171)
Silver Grant International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

08/01/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Silver Grant International Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 92,5 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net income 2020 -318 M -40,9 M -40,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 621 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 406 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,4x
EV / Sales 2020 40,2x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jia Jue Huang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leung Ng Hoi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hing Tsung Chu Chairman
Lu Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Muk Ming Hung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED-32.97%181
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.30%41 496
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.15%28 291
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED33.04%24 822
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.75%23 854
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.32%22 953