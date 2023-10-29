Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The Company is focused on flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur dâAlene Mining District in Idaho, as well as both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine. The Companyâs portfolio also provides exposure to high-grade copper and gold for its projects. The Silver Strand Mine is comprised of 70 claims over a 5.5km strike length atop a silver belt in the Coeur dâAlene mining district in Idaho. The Silverton Project is located in south-central Nevada about 100 kilometers southwest of the Eliza Project. The Eliza Silver Project is located in the general area of the Hamilton silver mining district in western White Pine County, Nevada. The Eliza Silver Project is a 5.52 square kilometers land package. The Lacy Property claim consists of three non-surveyed contiguous mineral claims totaling 590.08 hectares.