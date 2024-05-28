Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

206-595 Howe Street,

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2T5

SILVER HAMMER ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Not for distribution to the U.S. newswire or for dissemination in the United States

May 27, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce a non-brokeredprivate placement of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of CAN$0.09 per Unit (the "Offering"), for anticipated gross proceeds of up to CAN$2,400,000.

"Silver Hammer is supported by an exceptional board and technical team including Ron Burk, the previous Senior VP of Exploration for Centerra Gold and Silver Standard, Don Birak, the previous Senior VP of Exploration for Coeur Mining, Anglo Gold and Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, and Lawrence Roulston, the current Non- Executive Chairman of Metalla Royalty & Streaming and we look forward to a busy exploration season evaluating our current portfolio of high-grade silver assets in two excellent mining jurisdictions of Idaho and Nevada," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO of Silver Hammer Mining. "With an exciting silver bull market emerging, we are pleased to be one of the few pure silver focused exploration and development companies ready for a busy exploration season testing three high-grade silver projects, where each asset contains historical silver mines that have had limited modern- day exploration for decades. As one of Silver Hammer's largest shareholders, I look forward to a busy 2024, and the patience and support of our shareholders pushing forward."

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of CAN$0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing date of the Offering.

13,547,853 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of CAN$1,219,307 under the Offering will be completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "LIFE Offering") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). The securities issued in the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There will be an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.caand at www.silverhammermining.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

In addition to the LIFE Offering, the Company will complete a concurrent private placement of Units pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions under NI 45-106 for gross proceeds of up to an additional CAN$1,180,693 (the "Concurrent Placement"), for total gross proceeds

