  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Silver Hammer Mining Corp.
  News
  Summary
    HAMR   CA8277331069

SILVER HAMMER MINING CORP.

(HAMR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:56 2022-08-04 pm EDT
0.3500 CAD   +2.94%
07/14Silver Hammer Commences Induced Polarization Survey at Silver Strand Project in Idaho
AQ
07/14Silver Hammer Commences Induced Polarization Survey at Silver Strand Project in Idaho
CI
07/07Silver Hammer Mining Corp. Engages Drilling Contractor for Near-Term Drill Program at Silver Strand Project in Idaho
CI
Silver Hammer Mining : Watch the Silver Hammer Mining Corp. Presentation at the August 4, 2022 OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference

08/05/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Click on the following link to view the Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (OTCQB: HAMRF | CSE: HAMR) Company Presentation at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by OTC Markets Group on Thursday, August 4, 2022:

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (OTCQB: HAMRF | CSE: HAMR) Company Presentation

Disclaimer

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,57 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,61 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,3 M 12,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Morgan Lekstrom President & Chief Executive Officer
Alnesh P. Mohan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Joness Lang Independent Director
Lawrence Roulston Independent Director
Michael R. Dake Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER HAMMER MINING CORP.-53.33%13
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-15.87%4 348
HECLA MINING COMPANY-9.20%2 566
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-26.23%2 122
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-10.47%707
SILVERCORP METALS INC.-26.43%480