  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Silver Lake Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLR   AU000000SLR6

SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Lake Resources : Application for quotation of securities - SLR

02/06/2022 | 04:28pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SLR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

22,089

03/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

38108779782

1.3

ASX issuer code

SLR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Fully paid ordinary shares issued to CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee for the Silver Lake Resources Limited Employee Share Trust in connection with the vesting of Incentives under the Companys Employee Incentive Plan approved by Company Shareholders on 19 November 2021, and pursuant to Listing Rule 3.10.3C (therefore requiring notification in the form of an Appendix 2A).

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

An applicable ASIC instrument or class order

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

SLR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

3/2/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

22,089

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.52000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

To be used by the trustee for the Silver Lake Resources Limited Employee Share Trust in connection with the exercise of vested Incentives under the Company¿s Employee Incentive Plan.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation



Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SLR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

912,507,972

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SLRAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

9,383,493

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6



Disclaimer

Silver Lake Resources Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 610 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2022 89,3 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
Net cash 2022 273 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 378 M 973 M 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Silver Lake Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,51 AUD
Average target price 2,14 AUD
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luke Tonkin Managing Director & Director
Diniz Cardoso Chief Financial Officer
David Francis Quinlivan Non-Executive Chairman
Kelvin Edward Flynn Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Prain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED-14.93%973
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.35%48 685
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.70%34 092
PJSC POLYUS-7.29%21 511
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.86%18 047
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.92%12 992