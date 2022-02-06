Silver Lake Resources : Application for quotation of securities - SLR

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Fully paid ordinary shares issued to CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee for the Silver Lake Resources Limited Employee Share Trust in connection with the vesting of Incentives under the Companys Employee Incentive Plan approved by Company Shareholders on 19 November 2021, and pursuant to Listing Rule 3.10.3C (therefore requiring notification in the form of an Appendix 2A).

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

An applicable ASIC instrument or class order