Silver Lake Resources : Application for quotation of securities - SLR
02/06/2022 | 04:28pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 04, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
SLR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
22,089
03/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
38108779782
1.3
ASX issuer code
SLR
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
4/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other
For personal use only
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Fully paid ordinary shares issued to CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee for the Silver Lake Resources Limited Employee Share Trust in connection with the vesting of Incentives under the Companys Employee Incentive Plan approved by Company Shareholders on 19 November 2021, and pursuant to Listing Rule 3.10.3C (therefore requiring notification in the form of an Appendix 2A).
2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
An applicable ASIC instrument or class order
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an
Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
SLR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
3/2/2022
use
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class? Yes
Issue details
For personal
Number of +securities to be quoted
22,089
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.52000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Other
Please provide additional details
To be used by the trustee for the Silver Lake Resources Limited Employee Share Trust in connection with the exercise of vested Incentives under the Company¿s Employee Incentive Plan.
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
For personal use only
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
SLR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
912,507,972
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
SLRAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
9,383,493
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Silver Lake Resources Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:27:03 UTC.