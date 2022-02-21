Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Silver Lake Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLR   AU000000SLR6

SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Lake Resources : Application for quotation of securities - SLR

02/21/2022 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SLR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

17,660,979

21/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

38108779782

1.3

ASX issuer code

SLR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

21-Jan-2022 13:33

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

SLR

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

SLR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

21/2/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

17,660,979

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Acquisition of 2.0% net smelter royalty payable by Harte Gold Corp. on production from the Sugar Zone mine and on the entire Sugar Zone Property located in Ontario, Canada.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

30,600,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silver Lake Resources Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
01:54aSilver Lake Resources' After-Tax Profit Plunges 32% in Six Months ended December 2021
MT
01:41aSILVER LAKE RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - SLR
PU
02/20SILVER LAKE RESOURCES : Completes Acquisition of Harte Gold
PU
02/13Ukraine Worries Spark Rush for Australian Gold Stocks
DJ
02/08Silver lake resources ltd - announcement of on-market share buyback
AQ
02/06SILVER LAKE RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - SLR
PU
02/06Silver Lake Resources Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 91,248,588 shares, repres..
CI
02/06Silver Lake Resources Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
01/30Silver Lake Resources Gets Ontario Superior Court Approval for Harte Gold Acquisition
MT
01/25SILVER LAKE RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - SLR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 610 M 438 M 438 M
Net income 2022 90,3 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
Net cash 2022 268 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 647 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Silver Lake Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,81 AUD
Average target price 2,14 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luke Tonkin Managing Director & Director
Diniz Cardoso Chief Financial Officer
David Francis Quinlivan Non-Executive Chairman
Kelvin Edward Flynn Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Prain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED1.69%1 182
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.11%54 070
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.79%41 224
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED3.35%24 946
PJSC POLYUS0.86%23 100
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.23%19 629