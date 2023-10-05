(Alliance News) - Anglesey Mining PLC on Thursday said Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Battershill will step down at the end of 2023.

Anglesey, which has base metals operations in North Wales, Sweden and Canada, said Battershill is stepping down, to take up a position as a managing director of Silver Mines Ltd.

Silver Mines is a silver development company, in Australia. Battershill is currently a non-executive director of the company.

Batershill has been with Anglesey as CEO since July 2021.

Anglesey said that a process to appoint a new CEO will begin immediately.

Battershill will stay with the company until the end of the year, in order "to manage the current work programmes and to assist with the smooth transition to a new CEO." Thereafter, he will stay on the bard as a non-executive director.

Chair John Kearney commented: "On behalf of the board of directors, I thank Jo for his efforts on Parys Mountain and Grangesberg since joining Anglesey in 2021, which have seen both projects advance significantly, and we wish him well in his new role with Silver Mines."

"We are pleased that Jo has agreed to continue as a non-executive director of Anglesey, and we look forward to his ongoing contributions to the company in the future."

Shares in Anglesey were down 5.2% to 1.38 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

