Silver Mines : Bundarra Zone Drilling Results - Increasing Grade and Width

Introduction

Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) ("Silver Mines" or "the Company") is pleased to announce recent assay results from the underground resource drilling program at the Bowdens Silver Project located near Mudgee in New South Wales.

Diamond drilling has continued to test mineralised zones for potential underground mining scenarios at the Bowdens Silver Deposit, with a focus on the Northwest Zone, Aegean Zone and Bundarra Zone. The Aegean to Northwest Zone is dominated by high-grade silver vein systems of substantial widths, while the Bundarra Zone is dominated by wide zones of high- grade zinc and lead mineralisation, associated with gold and silver. All three zones are located beneath the bulk-tonnageopen-pit Ore Reserve of the Bowdens Deposit with the Aegean Zone situated directly beneath Main Zone.

Results have been received for holes BD21026 through to BD21036 with BD21035 and BD21036 drilled within the Bundarra Zone (refer to Figure 1). The resource drilling has focused on the Aegean and Northwest Zones through 2021, with drilling now being focused on the Bundarra Zone in aid of Mineral Resource estimation.

Figure 1. Reported drillhole locations and underground mining targets at the Bowdens Silver Project.

Bundarra Zone Results

The Bundarra Zone is a base metal (zinc and lead) dominant sulphide zone below the current silver-zinc-lead resource, which represents a hotter part of the Bowdens Silver system. Gold is common in veins throughout the deeper parts of the system where mineralisation is related