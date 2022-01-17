Silver Mines : Bundarra Zone Expansion at the Bowdens Silver Project

parts of the system where mineralisation is related to, or controlled by, the emplacement of a dacite intrusion into the Rylstone Volcanic pile and underlying Ordovician basement. Drill holes testing the extent of mineralisation beneath the dacite intrusion the dacite have proven successful with drilling to date indicating mineralisation is both open within Ordovician Basement sediments and along major structures. Current modelling suggests the dacite has acted to trap migrating hydrothermal fluids, as well as fracturing surrounding rocks (Rylstone Volcanics and Ordovician basement) during its emplacement, thus increasing the permeability and potential for mineral deposition immediately surrounding the intrusion.

Significantly, BD21042 has intercepted zones of mineralisation of higher emplacement temperature quartz sulphide veining including the highest concentration of copper intercepted to date in the Deposit and extending the Bundarra lenses some 75 metres to the south of BD21035 (refer release dated 3rd December 2021). These zones remain open to the south as well as up dip to the east and down dip to the west. The lower lenses are separated some 20 metres vertically with the upper lens rising into the Ordovician Rylstone contact. See figures 1 and 4. The upper zone comprises numerous lenses of banded/brecciated, semi massive sphalerite (zinc sulphide) - pyrite (iron sulphide) - galena (lead sulphide) with carbonate alteration, and the lower zones comprise a quartz-carbonate-sphalerite-pyrite-galena- chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) veins. See figures 2 and 3.

In BD21042, the upper Bundarra lens returned 4.3 metres @ 200 g/t silver equivalent from

216.7 metres while, the lower lenses returned assays of:

2.4 metres @ 1520 g/t silver equivalent (269 g/t silver, 15.8% zinc, 10.33% lead, 0.78% copper & 0.42 g/t gold) from 297.3 metres and

1.5 metres @ 869 g/t silver equivalent (98 g/t silver, 14.49% zinc, 0.20% lead 0.30% copper & 0.14 g/t Au) from 327.1 metres.

The lower 2.4 metre quartz-sulphide vein intercept appears to represent a conduit to the Bundarra style mineralisation, which forms a new component to the Bowdens Silver system. This style of mineralisation located deeper in an epithermal environment is prospective for gold.

BD21038 infills drilling of lenses between BD21017 and BD21007 and intercepted lower lenses with 14 metres @ 99 g/t silver equivalent. As well as 6 metres @ 244 silver equivalent, including 1 metre @ 478 silver equivalent from 378 metres.

Results from BD21039, some 90 metres north along strike of BD21035 also intersected multiple Bundarra style lenses with increasing gold and copper in zinc and lead dominated intercepts. Significant intercepts include:

5 metres @ 230 g/t silver equivalent from 396 metres;

4.6 metres @ 338 g/t silver equivalent from 406 metres including 0.4 metre at 90g/t silver, 23.7% zinc, 4.30% lead and 8.5 g/t gold and

and 8.1 metres @ 193 g/t silver equivalent from 416.9 metres including 1.1 metres @ 62 g/t silver, 6.68% zinc, 3.97% lead and 1.98 g/t gold.

The dacite intrusion, faults, the carbonate rich stratigraphy (layers) in the Ordovician basement are considered to be competing controls to this mineralisation. The Bundarra mineralisation while being laterally continuous, appears to have better grade when near to faults and