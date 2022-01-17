Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Silver Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVL   AU000000SVL8

SILVER MINES LIMITED

(SVL)
Silver Mines : Bundarra Zone Expansion at the Bowdens Silver Project

01/17/2022 | 05:15pm EST
For personal use only

Level 11, 52 Phillip St

Sydney NSW 2000

P: +61 2 8316 3997

F: +61 2 8316 3999

Info@silvermines.com.au

www.silvermines.com.au

18th January 2022

Company Announcement Officer

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Bundarra Zone Expansion at the Bowdens Silver Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

Continued success in drilling extends the Bundarra Zone mineralisation. Results include quartz sulphide vein style mineralisation at depth, with significant copper intersected for the first time at Bowdens.

  • BD21042
    o 2.4 metres @ 1,520 g/t silver equivalent (269 g/t silver, 15.80% zinc, 10.33% lead,
    0.78% copper and 0.42 g/t gold) from 297.3 metres, including:
  • 1 metre @ 2,282 g/t silver equivalent (398 g/t silver, 22.90% zinc, 16.80% lead, 1.06% copper and 0.82 g/t gold) from 298 metres.
    1. 1.5 metres @ 869 g/t silver equivalent (98 g/t silver, 14.49% zinc, 0.20% lead, 0.30% copper & 0.14 g/t gold) from 327.1 metres.
  • BD21039
    1. 4.6 metres @ 338 g/t silver equivalent (24 g/t silver, 3.67% zinc, 1.47% lead and 0.98 g/t gold) from 406 metres.
    1. 8.1 metres @ 193 g/t silver equivalent (18 g/t silver, 1.82% zinc, 1.45% lead and 0.41 g/t gold) from 416.9 metres.
  • BD21038
    1. 1 metres @ 740 g/t silver equivalent (343 g/t silver, 5.29% zinc and 3.74% lead) from 107metres.
  1. 6 metres @ 244 g/t silver equivalent (26 g/t silver, 2.43% zinc, 2.50% lead and
    0.12 g/t gold) from 374 metres, including:
  • 1 metre @ 478 g/t silver equivalent (59 g/t silver, 3.78% zinc, 6.0% lead and 0.38 g/t gold).

Underground Scoping Study

  • Drilling continuing into the first half of 2022 with four rigs operational to deliver maiden underground Mineral Resource estimation as part of the initial Scoping Study of underground mining scenarios.

Silver Mines Limited

ABN: 45 107 452 942

Page 1

For personal use only

Introduction

Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) ("Silver Mines" or "the Company") is pleased to announce recent assay results from the underground resource drilling program at the Bowdens Silver Project located near Mudgee in New South Wales.

Diamond drilling has continued to test mineralised zones for potential underground mining scenarios at the Bowdens Silver Deposit, with a focus on the Northwest Zone, Aegean Zone and Bundarra Zone. The Aegean to Northwest Zone is dominated by high-grade silver vein systems of substantial widths, while the Bundarra Zone is dominated by wide zones of high- grade zinc and lead mineralised lenses, associated with gold and silver. All three zones are located beneath the bulk-tonnageopen-pit Ore Reserve of the Bowdens Deposit with the Aegean Zone situated directly beneath Main Zone.

Results have been received for holes BD21037, BD21038, BD21039, BD21040 and BD21042 drilled within the Bundarra Zone and Northwest High-Grade Zone (refer to Figure 1). The resource drilling has focused on the Aegean and Northwest Zones through 2021, with drilling now being focused on extending the Bundarra Zone and testing for lenses beneath the primary zone.

Figure 1. Reported drillhole locations and underground mining targets at the Bowdens Silver Project.

Bundarra Zone Results

The Bundarra Zone is a series of base metal (zinc and lead) dominant sulphide lenses below the current silver-zinc-lead resource. At Bundarra, gold occurs in veins throughout the deeper

Silver Mines Limited

ABN: 45 107 452 942

Page 2

For personal use only

parts of the system where mineralisation is related to, or controlled by, the emplacement of a dacite intrusion into the Rylstone Volcanic pile and underlying Ordovician basement. Drill holes testing the extent of mineralisation beneath the dacite intrusion the dacite have proven successful with drilling to date indicating mineralisation is both open within Ordovician Basement sediments and along major structures. Current modelling suggests the dacite has acted to trap migrating hydrothermal fluids, as well as fracturing surrounding rocks (Rylstone Volcanics and Ordovician basement) during its emplacement, thus increasing the permeability and potential for mineral deposition immediately surrounding the intrusion.

Significantly, BD21042 has intercepted zones of mineralisation of higher emplacement temperature quartz sulphide veining including the highest concentration of copper intercepted to date in the Deposit and extending the Bundarra lenses some 75 metres to the south of BD21035 (refer release dated 3rd December 2021). These zones remain open to the south as well as up dip to the east and down dip to the west. The lower lenses are separated some 20 metres vertically with the upper lens rising into the Ordovician Rylstone contact. See figures 1 and 4. The upper zone comprises numerous lenses of banded/brecciated, semi massive sphalerite (zinc sulphide) - pyrite (iron sulphide) - galena (lead sulphide) with carbonate alteration, and the lower zones comprise a quartz-carbonate-sphalerite-pyrite-galena- chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) veins. See figures 2 and 3.

In BD21042, the upper Bundarra lens returned 4.3 metres @ 200 g/t silver equivalent from

216.7 metres while, the lower lenses returned assays of:

  • 2.4 metres @ 1520 g/t silver equivalent (269 g/t silver, 15.8% zinc, 10.33% lead, 0.78% copper & 0.42 g/t gold) from 297.3 metres and
  • 1.5 metres @ 869 g/t silver equivalent (98 g/t silver, 14.49% zinc, 0.20% lead 0.30% copper & 0.14 g/t Au) from 327.1 metres.

The lower 2.4 metre quartz-sulphide vein intercept appears to represent a conduit to the Bundarra style mineralisation, which forms a new component to the Bowdens Silver system. This style of mineralisation located deeper in an epithermal environment is prospective for gold.

BD21038 infills drilling of lenses between BD21017 and BD21007 and intercepted lower lenses with 14 metres @ 99 g/t silver equivalent. As well as 6 metres @ 244 silver equivalent, including 1 metre @ 478 silver equivalent from 378 metres.

Results from BD21039, some 90 metres north along strike of BD21035 also intersected multiple Bundarra style lenses with increasing gold and copper in zinc and lead dominated intercepts. Significant intercepts include:

  • 5 metres @ 230 g/t silver equivalent from 396 metres;
  • 4.6 metres @ 338 g/t silver equivalent from 406 metres including 0.4 metre at 90g/t silver, 23.7% zinc, 4.30% lead and 8.5 g/t gold and
  • 8.1 metres @ 193 g/t silver equivalent from 416.9 metres including 1.1 metres @ 62 g/t silver, 6.68% zinc, 3.97% lead and 1.98 g/t gold.

The dacite intrusion, faults, the carbonate rich stratigraphy (layers) in the Ordovician basement are considered to be competing controls to this mineralisation. The Bundarra mineralisation while being laterally continuous, appears to have better grade when near to faults and

Silver Mines Limited

ABN: 45 107 452 942

Page 3

For personal use only

replacing carbonate rich units in the basement along faults. Drilling targeting continuations of the main semi-massive sulphide and new quartz-sulphide horizons to the south and west is ongoing.

Figure 2 & 3. Quartz - carbonate - sphalerite - galena - pyrite - chalcopyrite in BD21042 from 297.3 metres.

Figure 4. Bowdens Silver Project Long Section looking east.

Silver Mines Limited

ABN: 45 107 452 942

Page 4

Table 1. Significant intercept calculations from recent results from the Bundarra Zone.

only

Hole

From

To

Interval

Silver

Zinc

Lead

Copper

Gold

Silver Eq

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(g/t)

(g/t)1

BD21042

186

187

1

16

1.36

0.82

0.01

0.17

126

191

192

1

22

1.32

1.32

0.03

0.14

146

199

207.6

8.6

19

1.28

0.93

0.03

0.17

131

216.7

221

4.3

31

1.89

1.35

0.02

0.34

200

use

234.5

235.9

1.4

42

2.63

1.77

0.03

0.13

246

255.9

258.9

3

30

0.72

1.83

0.04

0.20

148

276

277

1

25

1.8

0.65

0.05

0.01

142

297.3

299.7

2.4

269

15.80

10.33

0.78

0.42

1520

& incl.

from

0.7

292

17.35

8.66

1.02

0.03

1560

297.3

& incl. from 298

1

398

22.90

16.80

1.06

0.82

2282

personal

327.1

328.6

1.5

98

14.49

0.20

0.30

0.14

869

& incl. from 328

0.6

164

24.7

16.8

0.54

0.22

1479

BD21038

48

49

1

92

0.26

0.23

-

-

112*

69

70

1

74

0.43

0.2

-

-

102*

93

94

1

49

1.16

0.39

0.01

0.02

122*

98

99

1

42

0.82

0.27

-

0.01

93*

107

108

1

343

5.29

3.74

0.06

0.03

740*

114.5

117

2.5

14

1.09

0.41

0.01

0.01

84*

265

279

14

13

1.44

0.23

0.02

0.06

99

300

301

1

19

2.22

0.06

0.03

0.06

140

374

380

6

26

2.43

2.50

0.04

0.12

244

& incl. from 378

1

59

3.78

6.04

0.04

0.318

479

384

385

1

17

1.68

1.06

0.02

0.07

143

BD21039

252

253

1

43

0.91

0.26

0.04

0.66

154

258

259

1

125

2.57

1.56

0.25

0.48

371

For

287

288

1

22

2.18

0.74

0.05

0.07

167

293

294

1

18

0.96

0.77

0.02

0.44

129

300

301

1

23

1.4

0.28

0.06

0.12

118

306

309

3

57

1.4

0.42

0.10

0.27

173

322

326

4

8

1.15

0.3

0.02

0.39

108

333

342

9

11

1.56

0.12

0.02

0.12

104

350

351

1

17

1.64

0.12

0.04

0.22

124

363

364

1

17

1.56

0.45

0.04

1.00

193

388

389

1

19

2.25

0.53

0.04

0.38

183

396

401

5

16

2.91

0.56

0.02

0.61

230

406

410.6

4.6

24

3.67

1.47

0.04

0.98

338

Silver Mines Limited

ABN: 45 107 452 942

Page 5

