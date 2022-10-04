Silver Mountain Resources : Otros Hechos De Importancia

Toronto, Ontario, October 4, 2022 - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. TSXV:AGMR | OTCQB:AGMRF | BVL:AGMR ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from underground channel sampling at the Reliquias silver mine in Huancavelica, central Peru. Assays have been received for another 66 rock channel samples taken from Level 415 of the Meteysaca Vein (Fig.1), complementing the underground sampling results published on September 8, 2022. This zone of well-developed mineralization in the Meteysaca Vein is exposed over a total 272 m along the 415 m level.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE

The results reported today were collected from Zone 5 over a strike length of 69 m, at the southeastern end of the currently accessible workings. The Meteysaca Vein extends further southeast, however, for sampling to continue along strike, the ongoing rehabilitation of the 415 m level needs to be completed.

Samples were taken using an electric percussion hammer to produce a channel perpendicular across the veins and mineralized structures. By cutting a continuous channel approximately 3-5 cm deep by 10 cm wide, the channel samples essentially equal a drill core in their significance for future resource estimation. Where the structure is exposed along the back of the drift, channels were cut across the vein systematically every 4 m. Channel lengths range between 0.60 m and 1.95 m.

The underground sampling results from the Meteysaca Vein confirm the continuity of well- developed polymetallic mineralization within the structure, with significant concentrations of silver (Ag), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and copper (Cu). Gold grades - on average 0.44 g/t Au in zone 5 - were considerably higher than expected, ranging between 0.10 g/t and 4.76 g/t. To highlight the continuity of this vein system, the grades and widths of channels were averaged over each of the five zones shown in Fig. 1.

Table 1: Weighted assay results from systematic channel sampling along the Meteysaca Vein, calculated for each of the zones displayed in Fig.1. The new results from Zone 5 reported today are shown in bold.

The Meteysaca structure exhibits brecciation, irregular banding and crustiform textures typical of intermediate sulphidation veins. Sulphide minerals are present as fine veinlets, semi-massive pods, or in disseminated form, within a matrix composed of at least three generations of quartz, with minor barite and calcites. Galena, sphalerite, silver sulpho-salts, chalcopyrite, and minor pyrite were encountered. The Meteysaca Vein shows average widths of approximately 0.50 m in the western part of the ore shoot. Associated with a change in strike direction observed in Zone 4 (Fig.1), the vein thickness increases towards the southeast, reaching 1.00 m width in Zone 5.