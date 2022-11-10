Advanced search
    AGMR   CA8280421014

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC.

(AGMR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-09 pm EST
0.3150 CAD   -5.97%
08:49aSilver Mountain Resources : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
07:02aSilver mountain intersects silver-polymetallic mineralization in multiple veins at its reliquias mine
AQ
11/03Silver mountain acquires highly prospective land package from pan american silver
AQ
Silver Mountain Resources : Otros Hechos De Importancia

11/10/2022 | 08:49am EST
10 November 2022

SILVER MOUNTAIN INTERSECTS SILVER- POLYMETALLIC MINERALIZATION IN MULTIPLE VEINS AT ITS RELIQUIAS MINE

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE

UNITED STATES

Highlights

  • Drill results returned silver-polymetallic intercepts in the main Sacasipuedes and Matacaballo vein, and various intervals in the Ayayay and Sorpresa veins, including:
  • 4.20m @ 117.3 g/t Ag, 1.5% Pb, 2.1% Zn, 1.08% Cu, and 0.04 g/t Au in Ayayayvein, in drill hole SMR-36-22-MTC
  • 1.00m @ 80.7 g/t Ag, 2.2% Pb, 2.9% Zn, 0.43% Cu, and 2.56 g/t Au, in Sorpresa vein, in hole SMR-24-22-SCS, including
    o 0.40m @ 155.0 g/t Ag, 4.7% Pb, 6.5% Zn, 1.0% Cu, and 5.86 g/t Au
  • 1.85m @ 49.3 g/t Ag, 3.6% Pb, 2.8% Zn, 0.21% Cu, and 0.09 g/t Au, in Sacasipuedes vein, hole SMR-22-22-SCS, including
    o 0.45m @ 162.0 g/t Ag, 10.5% Pb, 7.6% Zn, 0.78% Cu, and 0.22 g/t Au; and
  • 0.65m @ 132.0 g/t Ag, 8.6% Pb, 9.3% Zn, 0.42% Cu, and 0.19 g/t Au, in Ayayay vein, in same drill hole SMR-22-22-SCS
  • 1.95m @ 48.1 g/t Ag, 2.1% Pb, 4.5% Zn, 0.37% Cu, and 0.08 g/t Au, in Sacasipuedes vein, in drill hole SMR-26-22-SCS

Firmado Digitalmente por:

ALFREDO AUGUSTO BAZO RODRIGUEZ

Fecha: 10/11/2022 08:35:22 a.m.

Toronto, Ontario, November 10, 2022 - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. TSXV:AGMR | OTCQB:AGMRF | BVL:AGMR ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its underground drilling at the Company's Reliquias silver mine in Huancavelica, central Peru. The drill program to date has surpassed a total of 16100 metres, drilled in 68 bore holes. The assay results of 6 holes drilled to test the Sacasipuedes and Matacaballo veins are reported in this release (Table 1). The main objective of the fully funded drill program is to establish a National Instrument 43-101

  • Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")compliant mineral resource in H1 2023 that will form the basis of our production decision in H2 2023. In addition, the Company aims to better characterize and extend the known silver-richzones at depth. [1]

Alfredo Bazo, President and CEO, commented: "The drill holes reported today are located in one of the significant parts of the mineralized system. Apart from providing important data for the zone where the Matacaballo and Sacasipuedes veins join, these holes also identified very promising intercepts in the Ayayay and Sorpresa veins. Especially worth mentioning are the gold values in a number of intercepts. A split of the Matacaballo vein encountered in hole SMR-36-22-MTC returned 11.1 g/t Au, 33.2 g/t Ag, 1.3% Pb and 2.1% Zn over 0.65 m down-hole. In hole SMR-21-22-SCS, a drill interval of 0.45 m showed an exceptional grade of 21.2 g/t Au, apparently related to a separate mineralization phase, based on the lack of base metals in this particular intercept."

Figure1: Plan view of underground drilling program at the Reliquias silver mine, showing traces of drill holes completed to date (in blue) as well as the subsequently programmed bore holes. The six holes reported in this release are labelled and highlighted in bold blue lines. Additionally, underground workings, main mineralized veins, and drill platforms are displayed. Inset map shows Reliquias property block with locations of both silver mines and the processing plant.

The following table shows the detailed results of mineralized intercepts encountered in the drill holes reported in this news release.

Table 1: Weighted assay results of six drill holes testing the Sacasipuedes, Matacaballo, Ayayay, and Sorpresa veins

Fig.2: Close-up view of mineralized intervals of drill core; photo A: brecciated quartz vein, locally jigsaw texture, multiple vein generations, drusy quartz, disseminated sulphides, with minor carbonate gangue, Sacasipuedes vein, hole SMR-28-22-SCS, 172.05 -172.32 m depth; photo B: sulphide-rich interval of banded vein with multiple quartz vein generations, showing galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, probable split of Matacaballo vein, hole SMR-36-22-MTC, 187.25

  • 187.50 m depth.

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 13:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
