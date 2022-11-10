Silver Mountain Resources : Otros Hechos De Importancia

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE

Toronto, Ontario, November 10, 2022 - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. TSXV:AGMR | OTCQB:AGMRF | BVL:AGMR ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its underground drilling at the Company's Reliquias silver mine in Huancavelica, central Peru. The drill program to date has surpassed a total of 16100 metres, drilled in 68 bore holes. The assay results of 6 holes drilled to test the Sacasipuedes and Matacaballo veins are reported in this release (Table 1). The main objective of the fully funded drill program is to establish a National Instrument 43-101

Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") compliant mineral resource in H1 2023 that will form the basis of our production decision in H2 2023. In addition, the Company aims to better characterize and extend the known silver-rich zones at depth. [1]

Alfredo Bazo, President and CEO, commented: "The drill holes reported today are located in one of the significant parts of the mineralized system. Apart from providing important data for the zone where the Matacaballo and Sacasipuedes veins join, these holes also identified very promising intercepts in the Ayayay and Sorpresa veins. Especially worth mentioning are the gold values in a number of intercepts. A split of the Matacaballo vein encountered in hole SMR-36-22-MTC returned 11.1 g/t Au, 33.2 g/t Ag, 1.3% Pb and 2.1% Zn over 0.65 m down-hole. In hole SMR-21-22-SCS, a drill interval of 0.45 m showed an exceptional grade of 21.2 g/t Au, apparently related to a separate mineralization phase, based on the lack of base metals in this particular intercept."