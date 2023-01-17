Silver Mountain Resources : Otros Hechos De Importancia

Assays have been received for 299 rock channel samples taken along 175 m of the Sublevel 735- 2, part of the 390 m level of the Matacaballo structure (Fig.1 to 3). A zone of well-developed

Toronto, Ontario, January 17, 2022 - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. TSXV:AGMR | OTCQB:AGMRF | BVL:AGMR ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new results from underground channel sampling at the Reliquias silver mine in Huancavelica, central Peru. To complement the drill campaign and to facilitate the conversion of additional historic resources into a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource, an extensive underground mapping and sampling program is being carried out at Reliquias. Several existing drifts, sublevels, and raises were mapped and systematically sampled in channels cut across the exposed veins.

mineralization in the Matacaballo Vein is exposed over 87 m along the western part of sublevel 735-2. Further east, the vein displays an irregular thickness, with lower metal contents. The length of the mineralized shoot on this sublevel and the reported metal grades show a close correlation to the results of the sublevel 735-1 located approximately 20 m below (see previously published release, December 7, 2022). The unmined stopes of both drifts are located above the main 390 m haulage level and have already been developed for mining (Fig.1).

Figure1: Oblique three-dimensional view of the 390 m - level, Matacaballo Vein, and the two sublevels 735- 1 and 735-2 developed above. The location of channel samples collected across the back of the drifts are indicated in green. Surveying of underground workings was carried out utilizing a drone-based LIDAR system (3D laser scanning). Inset map shows location of detailed view within the Reliquias mine.

Samples were taken using an electric percussion hammer to produce a channel perpendicular across the veins and mineralized structures. By cutting a continuous channel approximately 3-5 cm deep by 10 cm wide, the channel samples are essentially equal to a drill core in their significance for future resource estimation. Where the structure is exposed along the back of the drift, channels were cut across the vein systematically every 4 m. Channel lengths range between 0.30 m and 3.58 m, not including samples collected from the adjacent wall rocks.

The underground sampling results from this part of the Matacaballo Vein confirm the continuity of well-developed polymetallic mineralization within the structure, with significant concentrations of silver (Ag), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), gold (Au) and copper (Cu). To highlight the continuity of this vein system, the grades and widths of individual channels (Tab.1) were averaged over the 87 m-longwell-mineralized shoot exposed in the western half of the sublevel. Weighted metal grades

