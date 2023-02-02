Silver Mountain Resources : Otros Hechos De Importancia

February 2, 2023

SILVER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES C$8.1 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PROSPECTUS OFFERING

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Toronto, Ontario, February 2, 2023 - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR; OTCQB: AGMRF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Sprott Capital Partners (collectively, the "Underwriters"), in connection with a bought deal prospectus offering (the "Offering") of 27,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$8,100,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.45 for a period of 36 months.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-AllotmentOption") to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional 15%, such option being exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to the date that is 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to the Company will be approximately C$9.3 million.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenditures at the Corporation's mineral properties and for general and corporate working capital purposes.

The Offered Securities will be sold by way of a base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-102-ShelfDistributions ("NI 44-102").

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2023, or such other date as agreed between the Company and the Underwriters, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Firmado Digitalmente por:

ALFREDO AUGUSTO BAZO

RODRIGUEZ

Fecha: 02/02/2023 05:05:09 p.m.