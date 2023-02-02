Advanced search
    AGMR   CA8280421014

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC.

(AGMR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:00:47 2023-02-02 pm EST
0.3500 CAD    0.00%
05:28pSilver Mountain Resources : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
03:55pIIROC Trading Halt - AGMR
AQ
01/25THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - the Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20
NE
Silver Mountain Resources : Otros Hechos De Importancia

02/02/2023 | 05:28pm EST
February 2, 2023

SILVER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES C$8.1 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PROSPECTUS OFFERING

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Toronto, Ontario, February 2, 2023 - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR; OTCQB: AGMRF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Sprott Capital Partners (collectively, the "Underwriters"), in connection with a bought deal prospectus offering (the "Offering") of 27,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$8,100,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.45 for a period of 36 months.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-AllotmentOption") to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional 15%, such option being exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to the date that is 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to the Company will be approximately C$9.3 million.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenditures at the Corporation's mineral properties and for general and corporate working capital purposes.

The Offered Securities will be sold by way of a base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-102-ShelfDistributions ("NI 44-102").

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2023, or such other date as agreed between the Company and the Underwriters, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Firmado Digitalmente por:

ALFREDO AUGUSTO BAZO

RODRIGUEZ

Fecha: 02/02/2023 05:05:09 p.m.

About Silver Mountain Resources

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report-Castrovirreyna Project, Peru, dated October 6, 2021, amended November 18, 2021, effective date August 17, 2021, available at https://sedar.com.

For further information about our drill program, including cross sections of the main veins with drill hole locations, please refer to our corporate presentation, available on our website at www.agmr.ca

Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 36,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Silver Mountain's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Silver Mountain's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus dated January 26, 2022, and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Silver Mountain undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Silver Mountain to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

Alfredo Bazo, President, CEO & Director abazo@agmr.ca

Jean Pierre Fort, Chief Financial Officer jpfort@agmr.ca

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. 82 Richmond Street East Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 info@agmr.ca

(647) 262 4017

Disclaimer

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. published this content on 02 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2023 22:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
