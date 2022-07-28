Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Silver Mountain Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGMR   CA8280421014

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC.

(AGMR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:14 2022-07-27 pm EDT
0.2150 CAD   -2.27%
Silver Mountain Resources : Watch the Silver Mountain Resources Inc. Presentation at the July 27, 2022 Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference

07/28/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Click on the following link to view the Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (OTCQB: AGMRF | TSXV: AGMR) Company Presentation at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by OTC Markets Group along with co-host Socialsuite on Wednesday, July 27, 2022:

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (OTCQB: AGMRF | TSXV: AGMR) Company Presentation

Disclaimer

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,14 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,1 M 31,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alfredo Bazo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Pierre Fort Chief Financial Officer
José Alberto Vizquerra-Benavides Chairman
Julio Jose Arce Ortiz Independent Director
Bryan A. Coates Independent Non-Executive Director