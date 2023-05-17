Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Silver One Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVE   CA8280621092

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.

(SVE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:17:21 2023-05-17 pm EDT
0.3200 CAD   -4.48%
02:21pSilver One Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report
PU
04/24Silver One Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 5 million in funding
CI
04/18Silver One Announces Financing of up to $5,000,000
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Silver One Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report

05/17/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Silver One Resources Inc.

Reporting Year

From

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Date submitted

2023-05-16

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E927883

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Carmen Amezquita

Date

2023-05-16

Position Title

CFO

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Silver One Resources Inc.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E927883

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

United States of America

Government of the United States

Bureau of Land Management

500,000

500,000

Notes34

Land payments to BLM- amount paid in USD and translated into CAD, which is the presentation currency of the company, using the average rate for the year at a rate of $1 US dollar to $1.3011 Canadian dollars.

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Silver One Resources Inc.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E927883

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Improvement Payments

Project

United States of America

Candelaria

250,000

250,000

United States of America

Eastern Nevada

44,000

44,000

United States of America

Cherokee

125,000

125,000

United States of America

Phoenix Silver

81,000

81,000

Notes23

Land payments to BLM- amount paid in USD and translated into CAD, which is the presentation currency of the company, using the average rate for the year at a rate of $1 US dollar to $1.3011 Canadian dollars.

Land payments to BLM- amount paid in USD and translated into CAD, which is the presentation currency of the company, using the average rate for the year at a rate of $1 US dollar to $1.3011 Canadian dollars.

Land payments to BLM- amount paid in USD and translated into CAD, which is the presentation currency of the company, using the average rate for the year at a rate of $1 US dollar to $1.3011 Canadian dollars.

Land payments to BLM- amount paid in USD and translated into CAD, which is the presentation currency of the company, using the average rate for the year at a rate of $1 US dollar to $1.3011 Canadian dollars.

Additional Notes3:

Disclaimer

Silver One Resources Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 18:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.
02:21pSilver One Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report
PU
04/24Silver One Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 5 million in funding
CI
04/18Silver One Announces Financing of up to $5,000,000
AQ
04/17Silver One Resources Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 5 million in funding
CI
03/23Silver One Resources : March 2023 Corporate Presentation
PU
03/02Silver One Resources Higher as Obtains Permit To Drill Its High Grade Phoenix Silver Pr..
MT
03/02Silver One Resources Brief: Up More Than 10% As Obtains Permi..
MT
03/02Silver One Resources Inc. Obtains Permit to Drill Its High-Grade Phoenix Silver Project..
CI
01/27Silver One Resources : January 2023 Corporate Presentation
PU
01/17Silver One Completes Drilling at its 100% Owned, Silver-Gold-Copper Cherokee Project, N..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,10 M -3,04 M -3,04 M
Net cash 2022 3,78 M 2,80 M 2,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,9 M 60,9 M 60,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Silver One Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory G. Crowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmen Amezquita Hernandez Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Luke A. Norman Non-Executive Chairman
W. Barry Girling Independent Director
Claudia Tornquist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.26.42%61
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.1.22%5 908
HECLA MINING COMPANY-5.04%3 180
MAG SILVER CORP.-23.92%1 206
AYA GOLD & SILVER INC.2.55%800
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.1.14%630
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer