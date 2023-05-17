Silver One Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report

Notes23

Land payments to BLM- amount paid in USD and translated into CAD, which is the presentation currency of the company, using the average rate for the year at a rate of $1 US dollar to $1.3011 Canadian dollars.

Land payments to BLM- amount paid in USD and translated into CAD, which is the presentation currency of the company, using the average rate for the year at a rate of $1 US dollar to $1.3011 Canadian dollars.

Land payments to BLM- amount paid in USD and translated into CAD, which is the presentation currency of the company, using the average rate for the year at a rate of $1 US dollar to $1.3011 Canadian dollars.

Land payments to BLM- amount paid in USD and translated into CAD, which is the presentation currency of the company, using the average rate for the year at a rate of $1 US dollar to $1.3011 Canadian dollars.