  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Silver One Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SVE   CA8280621092

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.

(SVE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:01 2022-10-27 pm EDT
0.2400 CAD   +4.35%
01:45pSilver One Resources Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto
NE
08/26Silver One Completes Metallurgical Core Drilling at Candelaria, Nevada
AQ
08/25Silver One Resources : August 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
Summary 
Summary

Silver One Resources Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

10/27/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Silver One Resources Inc (TSXV: SVE) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Greg Crowe - President and CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 9:20 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Silver One Resources Inc
Gary Lindsey
+1 (720) 273-6224
gary@strata-star.com
https://silverone.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,54 M -4,10 M -4,10 M
Net cash 2021 10,4 M 7,71 M 7,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,1 M 37,0 M 37,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Silver One Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory G. Crowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmen Amezquita Hernandez Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Luke A. Norman Non-Executive Chairman
W. Barry Girling Independent Director
Claudia Tornquist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.-45.24%37
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-28.71%3 497
HECLA MINING COMPANY-9.39%2 899
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-16.13%2 289
MAG SILVER CORP.-9.13%1 313
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-8.97%682