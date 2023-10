Silver One Resources Inc.(TSXV:SVE) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Silver One Resources Inc. is a Canada-based company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of silver projects. It is engaged in three projects: Candelaria, Cherokee and Phoenix Silver. The Company holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project (the Candelaria Project) located in Nevada and has claims staked in eastern Nevada. The Cherokee project is an epithermal silver, gold and copper district located approximately 75 kilometers (kms) south of Pioche silver-gold-copper-zinc-lead mining camp. It covers approximately 5,298 hectares property covers around 12-kilometre long by four kilometer wide, structurally controlled silver-copper-gold system. The Phoenix Silver Project is located within the Arizona Silver Belt, which is engaged in producing copper near Globe, Arizona. Arizona Silver Belt hosts several silver producers, such as the McMorris, Buckeye and Stonewall Jackson Mines.