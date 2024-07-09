Building a Silver Company
Corporate Presentation
July 2024
WWW.SILVERONE.COM TSX-V: SVE FF: BRK1 OTCQX: SLVRF
Forward-Looking Information
This presentation and related documents may contain certain 'forward-looking information' including but not limited to, statements related to interpretation of exploration and drilling results, potential mineralization, future exploration work at Silver One Resource Inc.'s ("Silver One") mineral properties and the expected results of this work. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in gold and metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that the results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Silver One's mineral properties; Silver One's ability to bring its mineral properties into production; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations at Silver One's mineral properties. Forward-looking information contained in this presentation and related documents are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Except as required under securities laws, Silver One undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if managements' beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The technical content of this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43- 101 and an independent consultant to the Company.
Historical Resource Estimate on Candelaria Project
The historical resource estimate on the Candelaria Project was reported by SSR Mining Inc. (formerly, Silver Standard Resources Inc.) in a technical report titled "Candelaria Project Technical Report" dated May 24, 2001 (filed on SEDAR on June 20, 2002), prepared by Pincock Allen & Holt. The historical mineral resource estimate used "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", which are categories set out in NI 43-101. Accordingly, Silver One considers these historical estimates reliable as well as relevant as it represents key targets for exploration work by Silver One. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Silver One is not treating this historical estimates as current mineral resources.
WWW.SILVERONE.COM TSX-V: SVE FF: BRK1 OTCQX: SLVRF
2
Silver One Resources - About the Company
RANKED WITHIN THE TOP 10 PERFORMING MINING SECTOR STOCKS ON THE
"2020 VENTURE 50" OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE.
- Since inception (2016), Silver One has added three highly prospective projects
- Projects
- Candelaria Mine Project (Nevada) - Flagship Project
- Past-producingmine (68M oz silver) with large unexploited historic silver resource
- Main ways to create value:
- Heap leach pads 2) High-grade opportunities 3) Along-strike potential 4) Porphyry exploration
- Acquired 100% interest from SSR Mining - 2023
- Phoenix Silver Project (Arizona)
- Acquired 100% interest 2024
- Very high-grade vein fragments with multiple exploration targets
- Drill program approved and ready
- Cherokee Project (Nevada)
- 100% ownership; attracting interested parties
- Extensive epithermal high-gradesilver-gold-copper vein system, traced over 12km strike-length
- Strong financial backing and public market support ($5.9M Financing - June 2024)
- Proven management team with extensive background in large-scale development projects and negotiation
WWW.SILVERONE.COM TSX-V: SVE FF: BRK1 OTCQX: SLVRF
3
Our Company Goals
Near Term
- Candelaria
- Metallurgical studies on in-situ mineralization and heap leach pads
- Recent metallurgical testing shows 66% silver recoveries from mixed oxide-sulphide ore using HPGR and leaching. Representing a 30% increase over historical mined recoveries (51%) - See NR July 20/23
- Metallurgical testing using new recovery methods
- Continue exploration for silver oxide, silver sulphide and porphyry style mineralization
- Phoenix Silver Project (Arizona)
- Drill very high-grade silver targets (Program approved)
- Porphyry Exploration
- Cherokee Project
- Evaluate new silver-gold vein and porphyry targets for drill permitting
Longer Term
- Continue exploring all 3 targets with the aim of advancing Candelaria to the Development stage
- Continue evaluating new opportunities
WWW.SILVERONE.COM TSX-V: SVE FF: BRK1 OTCQX: SLVRF
4
Why Silver - Worldwide Uses Growing - Supplies Diminishing
Photography Brazing Alloys & Solders
2%
4%
Photovoltaic
14%
Other Industrial
12%
Jewelry & Silverware
22%
Net Hedging Demand
1%
Electronics
20%
Net Physical
Investment
25%
*2023 data
Source: Silver Supply and Demand 2023 - Silver Institute
~80% of silver produced from Mining, 20% sourced from Recycling/Scrap
WWW.SILVERONE.COM TSX-V: SVE FF: BRK1 OTCQX: SLVRF
5
Driving into the Green Future with Silver
Silver is both an industrial and a precious metal making it extremely versatile.
- ~1.1 billion ounces mined annually
- Use increasing to over 1.25 billion ounces annually
- Solar panels and EV's projected to consume 200+ million ounces annually (2025)
- Up to 500 million ounces for solar alone by 2050
- One of the world's most reflective and best conductors of electricity
- A.I. demand for chips, servers and switches expected to increase by double digits
Sources: CPM Group Silver Yearbook 2020, The Silver Institute 2022 and The World Bank, Seeking Alpha Nov 2023.
6
WWW.SILVERONE.COM TSX-V: SVE FF: BRK1 OTCQX: SLVRF
Key Investor Driven Factors Affecting Silver Price
US$ Index (status as world reserve currency?)
- BRICS new currency - up to 41 countries?
Economic and political risk
- Jurisdictional issues - new mining restrictions - labor and social issues
Dow Jones/S&P (time for a correction?)
- Money supply tightening
- Fed raises? - economic contraction?
Supply/Demand (future supply deficit to grow)
Inflation (+9% 2022 vs. 1.2% 2020)
Investor Sentiment
• Now 3.7% but outlook uncertain (Fed 2% goal)
Safe Haven
- Recession??
- China deflation and record unemployment - global economy?
Debt (>$32.5T and climbing)
- Fitch downgrade of debt
- Deficit increasing with >125 B / year
Bitcoin/Cryptocurrencies
In a precious metals bull market, silver outperforms gold.
WWW.SILVERONE.COM TSX-V: SVE FF: BRK1 OTCQX: SLVRF
7
Silver - Gold Bull Markets - Silver Outperforms Gold
Goldman calling for 10-year Commodity Supercycle
Year
Gold % gain
Silver % gain
1976 - 1980
+ 717%
+ 1063%
1985 - 1987
+75%
+ 97%
1992 - 1996
+ 25%
+ 58%
2001 - 2008
+289%
+ 383%
2008 - 2011
+164%
+ 367%
2019 - 2021
~+76%
~+150%
*Source: J. Clark - Senior Precious Metals Analyst - GoldSilver.com, silverprice.org, goldprice.org
WWW.SILVERONE.COM TSX-V: SVE FF: BRK1 OTCQX: SLVRF
8
Candelaria Mine Project, Nevada, USA
Pioche
Nevada
- Ranked as world's best mining jurisdiction*
- Clear and transparent permitting process
- Second-largestproducer of silver in U.S. after Alaska
- Known for extensive gold and silver deposits
- Often referred to as the "Silver State"
*Source: Fraser Institute - Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2020
WWW.SILVERONE.COM TSX-V: SVE FF: BRK1 OTCQX: SLVRF
9
Candelaria Project History - Nevada, USA
Mt. Diablo Mining Company, Candelaria (1900-1925)
- 1859 - Great Comstock mining boom opened era of silver mining in Nevada
- 1861 - Nevada became Territory of US at beginning of Civil War
- 1864 - Nevada became State of US; First silver deposits discovered near Mt. Diablo, Candelaria
- 1880 - Candelaria grew to largest town in area; Northern Belle, largest of silver mines
- 1976 - 1982 - CoCa Mines and Occidental Minerals - partnership; mined from 1980 - 1982
- 1983 - Open pit mine reopened by Nerco
- 1994 - Kinross mined Northern Belle by open pit until 1997 and processed heaps until 1999; reclamation/ closure in 2002
- 2002 - Ownership transferred to Silver Standard (now SSR Mining); metallurgical and scoping studies
- 2017 - Silver One Resources - option with SSR Mining
(100% - No Royalties)
- 2023 - Silver One Resources acquires 100% interest
Mt. Diablo four-chute ore loader
WWW.SILVERONE.COM TSX-V: SVE FF: BRK1 OTCQX: SLVRF
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Silver One Resources Inc. published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 22:13:02 UTC.