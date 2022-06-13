Silver One Resources : June 2022 Fact Sheet

About Silver One

Silver One ("The Company") is a Canadian company focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%, royalty free interest in the 20,376 acre, past-producing Candelaria Mine located within a historic silver mining region in Nevada. Silver One has completed over 25,000 meters of drilling and is currently conducting core drilling for metallurgical testing of fresh mineralization along strike from the two past-producing open pits. The drill information will be used in a planned update of the historical in-ground resource completed by SSR Mining (formerly Silver Standard Resources) in 2002 (see below). The company will also be examining the potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads or combining the heap leach material with fresh near-pit mineralization. Other opportunities lie in the previously identified high- grade silver intercepts (value to 670 g/t over 14m as reported by Silver Standard in 2002 and 1,129 g/t over 8 meters as reported by Silver One in May, 2020) down-dip from 2 open-pits. Together, the near-surface and down-dip extensions potentially increases the substantive silver mineralization both along strike and down-dip from the two past-producing open pits. Additionally, Silver One has identified though drilling, surface sampling and geophysics several targets that may be representative of a copper-silver-gold porphyry system at depth.

Silver One has staked 13,100 acres and has acquired five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada. Cherokee is host to multiple high-grade silver- copper-gold vein systems, traced for over 12km along-strike.