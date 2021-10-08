Silver One Resources : October 2021 Corporate Presentation

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation and related documents may contain certain 'forward-looking information' including but not limited to, statements related to interpretation of exploration and drilling results, potential mineralization, future exploration work at Silver One Resource Inc.'s ("Silver One") mineral properties and the expected results of this work. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in gold and metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that the results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Silver One's mineral properties; Silver One's ability to bring its mineral properties into production; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations at Silver One's mineral properties. Forward-looking information contained in this presentation and related documents are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Except as required under securities laws, Silver One undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if managements' beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The technical content of this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Greg Crowe, P.Geo, President and CEO of Silver One, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Historical Resource Estimate on Candelaria Project

The historical resource estimate on the Candelaria Project was reported by SSR Mining Inc. (formerly, Silver Standard Resources Inc.) in a technical report titled "Candelaria Project Technical Report" dated May 24, 2001 (filed on SEDAR on June 20, 2002), prepared by Pincock Allen & Holt. The historical mineral resource estimate used "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", which are categories set out in NI 43-101. Accordingly, Silver One considers these historical estimates reliable as well as relevant as it represents key targets for exploration work by Silver One. The qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Silver One is not treating this historical estimates as current mineral resources.