Forward-Looking Information
This presentation and related documents may contain certain 'forward-looking information' including but not limited to, statements related to interpretation of exploration and drilling results, potential mineralization, future exploration work at Silver One Resource Inc.'s ("Silver One") mineral properties and the expected results of this work. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in gold and metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that the results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Silver One's mineral properties; Silver One's ability to bring its mineral properties into production; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations at Silver One's mineral properties. Forward-looking information contained in this presentation and related documents are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Except as required under securities laws, Silver One undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if managements' beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The technical content of this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P.Geo., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Historical Resource Estimate on Candelaria Project
The historical resource estimate on the Candelaria Project was reported by SSR Mining Inc. (formerly, Silver Standard Resources Inc.) in a technical report titled "Candelaria Project Technical Report" dated May 24, 2001 (filed on SEDAR on June 20, 2002), prepared by Pincock Allen & Holt. The historical mineral resource estimate used "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", which are categories set out in NI 43-101. Accordingly, Silver One considers these historical estimates reliable as well as relevant as it represents key targets for exploration work by Silver One. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Silver One is not treating this historical estimates as current mineral resources.
Silver One Resources - About the Company
RANKED WITHIN THE TOP 10 PERFORMING MINING SECTOR STOCKS ON THE
"2020 VENTURE 50" OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE.
- Since inception (2016), Silver One has added three highly prospective projects
- Projects
- Candelaria Mine Project (Nevada) - Flagship Project
- Past-producingmine (68M oz silver) with large unexploited historic silver resource
- Main ways to create value:
1.) Heap leach pads 2.) High-grade opportunities 3.) Along-strike potential 4.) Porphyry exploration
- Acquired 100% interest from SSR Mining - 2023
- Phoenix Silver Project (Arizona)
- Option to acquire 100% interest
- Very high-grade vein fragments with multiple exploration targets
- Cherokee Project (Nevada)
- 100% ownership; attracting interested parties
- Extensive epithermal high-gradesilver-gold-copper vein system, traced over 12km strike-length
- Strong financial backing and public market support($5M Financing - April 2023)
- Proven management team with extensive background in large-scale development projects and negotiation
Our Company Goals
Near Term (12 Months)
- Candelaria
- Metallurgical studies on in-situ mineralization and heap leach pads
- Current metallurgical testing shows 66% silver recoveries from mixed oxide-sulphide ore using HPGR and leaching. This represents a 30% increase over historical mined recoveries (51%)
- Testing chlorine wash of mineralization to potentially further enhance recoveries
- Continue exploration for silver oxide, silver sulphide and porphyry style mineralization
- Phoenix Silver Project (Arizona)
- Drill very high-grade silver targets
- Porphyry Exploration
- Cherokee Project
- Evaluate new silver-gold vein and porphyry targets for drill permitting
Longer Term
- Continue exploring all 3 targets with the aim of advancing Candelaria to the Development stage
- Continue evaluating new opportunities
Why Silver - Worldwide Uses Growing - Supplies Diminishing
Brazing Alloys & Solders
Etlylene Oxide 4%
5%
Photovoltaic
9%
Other Industrial
12%
Jewelry & Silverware
20%
Photography
3%
Electrical & Electronics
25%
Coins & Bars
22%
*2020 data
Source: CPM Group Silver Yearbook 2020 and the Silver Institute
80% of silver produced from Mining, 20% sourced from Recycling/Scrap
