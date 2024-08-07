NEWS RELEASE

TSXV:SPD

August 6, 2024

NR 24-02

www.silverpredator.com

Silver Predator Corp. Announces Commencement of Drilling at Copper King

Vancouver British Columbia, August 6, 2024: Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) (the "Company" or "Silver Predator") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its wholly owned Copper King Project near Mullan, ID.

Over the past year, the Company has obtained the required permits, performed preliminary planning and obtained contractor commitments for the expected 1-2 month long drilling program targeting bedded copper-silver and silver-polymetallic veining in the Revett Formation. For the past two weeks, earthwork for road access and drilling pad preparations have been underway. Two sites, from which multiple core holes can be completed, are now prepared for drilling. As of this date, a rig capable of 3,000+ feet of HQ-sized core has begun turning on Pad 1. A drill hole of up to 3,200 ft is planned for this initial site. Further drilling is dependent on results from the first hole.

"After lengthy delays induced by COVID and fire season closures, we are delighted to be underway with our long-anticipated drill program at Copper King," said Nathan Tewalt, a professional geologist who is the Chairman of the Silver Predator Board of Directors. Over 40 years ago, Mr. Tewalt worked in this area with Consulting Economic Geologist Thomas Chadwick, and both are overseeing the drilling and related field work during the program.

The Company will provide additional updates on future events related to the drill program as it advances.

Silver Predator Corp.

Silver Predator is a mining exploration company with properties in the western United States. The Company owns the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, ID, and the Cordero and Cornucopia properties in Nevada.

For additional information: Nathan A. Tewalt Chairman

or

John T. Rickard

Chief Executive Officer 208-635-5415info@silverpredator.comwww@silverpredator.com

