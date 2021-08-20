Log in
    SPD   CA82808Q2036

SILVER PREDATOR CORP.

(SPD)
Silver Predator : Announces Loan and Private Placement to Fund Copper King Exploration

08/20/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

TSXV:SPD

August 20, 2021

NR 21-05

www.silverpredator.com

Silver Predator Corp. Announces Loan and Private Placement to Fund Copper King Exploration

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 20, 2021: Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) (the "Company" or "Silver Predator") announces that it has secured a loan from its controlling shareholder, Till Capital Corporation ("Till") and has engaged investment bankers for a private placement to secure funding for the exploration of its Copper King project in Idaho.

Till has granted a loan of US$250,000 to the Company, secured by the Company's interest in its wholly owned subsidiary Silver Predator US Holding Corp., which holds title to the Company's projects in Nevada and Idaho. The loan has a maturity date of August 22, 2022, with an annual interest rate of 12%, and the principal and interest may be prepaid in whole or in part with no penalties.

In conjunction with the Till loan, the Company has engaged investment bankers to do a private placement of Cdn$1,500,000. Proceeds from this placement will be used to pay off the loan, to conduct a drill program at the Company's Copper King project in Idaho, and for general corporate purposes. The private placement will be for units in the Company, where each unit consists of one share and ½ warrant in the common stock of the Company.

"This financing will provide the means for Silver Predator to conduct its COVID-delayed drilling program at Copper King and fund operations at least through the calendar year 2022," said Dr. John ("Terry") Rickard, CEO of the Company. "We thank our largest shareholder, Till Capital, for enabling us to make the commitments needed for the Copper King drilling program to begin this year."

Silver Predator Corp.

Silver Predator is a mining exploration company with properties in the western United States. The Company owns the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, ID, the Taylor silver project near Ely, NV, and the Cordero, Cornucopia, and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada.

For additional information: Nathan A. Tewalt Chairman

or

John T. Rickard

Chief Executive Officer 208-635-5415 info@silverpredator.com www@silverpredator.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

