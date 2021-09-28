Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Silver Predator Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPD   CA82808Q2036

SILVER PREDATOR CORP.

(SPD)
Silver Predator : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

09/28/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

TSXV: SPD

September 28, 2021

NR 21-06

www.silverpredator.com

Silver Predator Corp. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 28,2021: Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) (the "Company" or "Silver Predator") is pleased to announce the results from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on September 28, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 19,204,485 shares were voted representing 64.97% of the issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders passed all resolutions set out in the Silver Predator Corp. Management Information Circular of the Company dated August 24, 2021 to include:

  • The re-election of directors Nathan Tewalt, Brian Lupien, John T. Rickard, Scott McLeod, James Rickards.
  • Setting the number of directors at five (5).
  • The re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors.
  • The approval of Silver Predator's stock option plan as required annually by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following the AGM, the Company's board of directors appointed Mr. Nathan Tewalt to serve as Board Chair, Dr. John T. Rickard as Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Weiying "Mary" Zhu as Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Edie Nemri as Corporate Secretary.

Silver Predator Corp.

Silver Predator is a mining exploration company with properties in the western United States. The Company owns the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, ID, the Taylor silver project near Ely, NV, and the Cordero, Cornucopia, and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada.

For additional information: Nathan A. Tewalt Chairman

or

John T. Rickard

Chief Executive Officer 208-635-5415 info@silverpredator.com www@silverpredator.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Silver Predator Corp. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
