Silver Predator : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

NEWS RELEASE

TSXV: SPD

September 28, 2021

NR 21-06

www.silverpredator.com

Silver Predator Corp. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 28,2021: Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) (the "Company" or "Silver Predator") is pleased to announce the results from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on September 28, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 19,204,485 shares were voted representing 64.97% of the issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders passed all resolutions set out in the Silver Predator Corp. Management Information Circular of the Company dated August 24, 2021 to include:

The re-election of directors Nathan Tewalt, Brian Lupien, John T. Rickard, Scott McLeod, James Rickards.

The re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors.

Following the AGM, the Company's board of directors appointed Mr. Nathan Tewalt to serve as Board Chair, Dr. John T. Rickard as Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Weiying "Mary" Zhu as Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Edie Nemri as Corporate Secretary.

Silver Predator Corp.

Silver Predator is a mining exploration company with properties in the western United States. The Company owns the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, ID, the Taylor silver project near Ely, NV, and the Cordero, Cornucopia, and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada.

For additional information: Nathan A. Tewalt Chairman

or

John T. Rickard

Chief Executive Officer 208-635-5415 info@silverpredator.com www@silverpredator.com